CamSur lawmaker sued for physical injury, abuse

At least 11 people filed physical injury and verbal abuse complaints against Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr. of Camarines Sur (CamSur) in connection with his outburst in the police station last week over a dispute on the Naga airport construction.

The complaints, belonging to CamSur’s Sagip Kalikasan Task Force (SKTF), said they had to contend with a knife-wielding Andaya on top of roughhousing from his bodyguards while they were doing clearing operations last week for the expansion of the P402-million Naga Airport Development Project in Barangay San Agustin in Pili town.

The complainants include Lito Sumpay, Ryan Herrera, Saetiel Pielago, Angelo Refran, Anna and Marie Macarubbo, among others, who previously worked for the provincial government under then Gov. Luis Raymund Villafuerte.

Macarubbo said she suffered physical injuries after one of Andaya’s bodyguards shoved her almost to the ground while Andaya was shouting and hurling invectives at her fellow SKTF volunteers. Macarubbo also accused Andaya of choking her with her ID lanyard.

“The other SKTF members who caught Andaya’s eye were either punched, shoved, cursed and threatened with harm and their cellphones and other personal belongings seized by the congressman and his armed bodyguards,” the group said in a statement.

The complainants also want to take Andaya to task over his outburst at Pili police station where the SKTF sought refuge and Andaya also had a heated exchange with Villafuerte.

Andaya’s outburst, including challenging Villafuerte and other SKTF members, was filmed and made the rounds of social media.

Andaya, in an earlier television interview with GMA 7, argued that he was just coming to the aid of CamSur residents whose land will be affected by the Naga airport project.

“Sadly, the video was spliced. It did not show that he (Villafuerte) was the one who was daring me to a fight,” Andaya said.

“By putting sand on these farm lots, what would be the source of income of those affected families?” Andaya said.