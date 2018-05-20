CamSur ready for TRI-Factor Asian series

A merry mix of triathletes, wannabes and weekend runners gear up for a fun but competitive race when the TRI-Factor Asian Championship Series stages its third leg at the CamSur Watersports Complex on May 26 to 27.

From Singapore to China, the circuit resumes in the Philippines with Camarines Sur, which has successfully hosted a number of triathlon and multi-sport events the last few years, putting up a course at par with international standards while guaranteeing a race to remember for the big international cast.

“I’m sure Tri-Factor in CamSur will not just be a competitive race but also a fun and exciting triathlon race,” said CamSur Gov. Migs Villafuerte. “Our province has been home to many triathlon and other sports events but the Tri-Factor Phl race is something that should not be missed since it will be one of the highlights of our Kaogma Grand Festival.”

The TRI-Factor is a four-leg mass participation series composed of individual swim, bike and run events and a finale triathlon in a number of countries throughout Asia. It is held to provide kids, multi-sport beginners, enthusiasts and veteran triathletes a venue to polish their skills in swimming, biking and running.

For details, visit www.trifactor.ph.

Participants can actually take part in one or more events, giving them the opportunity to swim, bike or run or do all three to complete a triathlon.

“This race series is designed for all capabilities and ages, starting from the kids triathlon all the way up to the long distance triathlon,” said TRI-Factor founder and managing director of the organizing Orange Room Pte. Ltd Elvin Ting.

The host and organizers are preparing a grand welcome for local and international participants with the race kit collection set on May 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The race kit includes event tee, swim cap, timing chip, race bib, drawstring bag and finisher medal.

Also on tap in the day are the community aqua fun event from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., the TRI-Factor Freshmen Distance Triathlon from 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m., a 200m swim-10km bike-2km run event with age classifications of 13-15, 16-29, and 30-and-above. The TRI-Factor Kids Distance Triathlon from 5 p.m.-6 p.m., a 100m swim-5km bike-1km run race with awards rites set from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.