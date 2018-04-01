Can a school validly disqualify an honor student on account of serious offense under the student handbook?

It is time for the school year again and questions like this come up. Please read on and be guided by useful information, but remember that circumstances may vary in your school and the advice here may not always be squarely applicable.

Here is the case:

“X,” a Grade 12 SHS graduating student in a private school committed a serious offense. She attacked schoolmate “Y” inside the classroom during school hours. Her actuations before and after the incident indicated discernment and premeditation. She is 18 years old. Both X and Y were suspended after exhaustive due process by the school.

Here comes the problem. X is running for honors at the end of the school year. However, because of her serious offense, she was delisted from the honor roll, as the student handbook of the school clearly provides. She will graduate all right, and her high grades would remain, but she won’t be given the distinction normally accorded to those in the honors’ list at the graduation ceremony.

The guardian of X was informed about this. The guardian did not accept the decision of the school. During the series of dialogues, she threatened school authorities, teachers and administrators, insulted and slandered them. She continued this attack on Facebook.

The patience of the teachers and administrators is now overstretched but they keep their composure.

X and her guardian went to the Department of Education to complain. Not only that, they also went to Mr. Tulfo and the complaint is now sensationalized, broadcast on national television.

So the school administrators and teachers also came to me. They fear for their safety because of the threats made by the guardian and the latter’s friends. They also cannot take the insults anymore. The teachers are forced to endure persistent early-morning calls and sometimes, late in the evening, pressuring them to reconsider. Their anxiety has reached seriously high levels.

The DepEd Division sent an invitation letter to the school authorities to appear before it to explain the matter and bring records of the disciplinary case.

Sought for legal advice, here’s my take:

No, I will not allow the school administrators and teachers to appear before the DepEd, with all due respect.

The teachers have had enough already. They don’t deserve any further insults and threats from the guardian.

They’re human beings, too. They are teachers, for goodness sake! They should be treated with respect and dignity as they’re simply doing their jobs.

Now legally speaking, the relationship between the student and the private school is essentially contractual. And the contract documents comprise the student handbooks, manuals, and other school policies. As long as the policies are reasonable, fair and published, it is legally binding on the school and its students. Student X ought to know her student handbook. As a graduating student running for honors, she should have been more circumspect in her actions. But when she chose to attack her schoolmate for a personal grudge, making an effort to go several floors down from her classroom, she clearly knew what she was doing. She ought to know that she would suffer the consequences, one of which is she would be delisted from the honor rolls of her school.

One may ask, can the DepEd mediate and request the teachers to appear? Yes. But the request may be respectfully declined for justifiable reasons, as in case of threats and intimidation on the teachers and administrators by the guardian and unknown persons.

Can the DepEd compel the private school to submit copies of the disciplinary case files? It can request, but not compel. Only courts can issue a subpoena ducestecum. The school should exercise wise discretion and consider the privacy of other students involved who are also on the records. And in anticipation of a court action against the school, it should be cautious in making statements and giving out files, which may be unfairly and incorrectly interpreted.

Can the DepEd nullify the student handbook and declare it illegal? No, only the courts can do that after trial.

Can the DepEd set aside the decision of the private school and order the inclusion of the student in the honor roll? No. The DepEd cannot substitute its own decision over the academic discretion of the duly constituted authorities of the private school.

Jurisprudence on this subject provides that schools have a dual function. One is to provide students with education, and the other is to help them grow into effective, worthy citizens of the community. Student discipline is one of the means to carry out the second function.

The private school should not and cannot give in to the external pressures to bestow honors on a student who has committed a serious offense. While the school empathizes with the guardian and the family, it also considers the adverse impact on the entire academic community if it reverses its own decision and violates its own policy. It will open the floodgates of student violations, and the school without integrity eventually would fail as an educational institution in instilling discipline among its students.

As they say- in school, what you have become is as important as what you have learned.

Indeed, it takes a village to educate a child. And the village should be able to maintain an atmosphere where mutual respect is promoted and peace and harmony resides. It is always good to be informed and reminded of our rights and responsibilities as parents, guardians and educators to be an effective education community, or village, for our students.

Teachers as persons in authority

As a side note, lest we forget, teachers, professors and persons charged with the supervision of public or private schools, colleges and universities, in the actual performance of their professional duties or on the occasion of such performance are by law deemed as persons in authority. And any person who shall attack, employ force, or seriously intimidate or resist any person in authority or any of his agents, while engaged in the performance of official duties, or on occasion of such performance shall be made liable for the crime of Direct Assault under Article 148 of the Revised Penal Code.

Right to free legal service of school personnel

Also, it is worth noting that the Education Act of 1982 gives all school personnel, the “right to be provided with free legal service by the appropriate government office in the case of public school personnel, and through the school authorities concerned in the case of private school personnel, when charged in an administrative, civil and/or criminal proceedings by parties other than the school or regulatory authorities concerned for actions committed directly in the lawful discharge of professional duties and/or in defense of school policies.”

The author is the corporate secretary and legal counsel of The Manila Times, and the managing partner of Estrada & Aquino Law, Co. He is also the legal counsel of the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA), Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) and the Phil. Association of Private Schools, Colleges, and Universities (PAPSCU), as well as the Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges, & Universities (PAASCU).