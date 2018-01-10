What ‘MORE’ can you ask for in 2018’s first big OPM concert

The Philippine concert scene is kicking off 2018 as it should with Original Pilipino Music’s best lording over a single stage.

As a prelude to the busiest concert season of every year at Valentine’s, Concert King Martin Nievera, Singer-Songwriter Ogie Alcasid, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez and Prince of Pop Erik Santos will headline “#paMORE” at the Mall of Asia Arena on February 10.

Besides being a popular millennial hashtag, the word “MORE” is the acronym of the artists’ first names, while the phrase itself promises an evening of limitless musical talent.

The one-night-only concert is by the way one of the few big local acts to make it among the roster of Valentine’s shows for 2018, and the four Platinum-recording are grateful that as early as November, when #paMORE tickets first came out, sales have been through the roof.

“It’s my 35th year in the business, Regine’s on her 31st, Ogie’s celebrating his 30th this year, and well, Erik’s turning 15,” Martin rolled his eyes jokingly at the youngest headliner, “and it’s really a rare thing for someone to be in a cast like this. Sana ‘more pa’ like this.”

As Regine explained, while they have all performed with one another in various shows, this is their first opportunity to tackle songs all together and explore where their voices can take them.

“Harmonizing is my favorite thing to do and with the four of us, kumpleto na kami. Ogie is a tenor, Martin’s a baritone, I’m a soprano, and Erik can go the whole range! So, I’m excited to see all the new things we can do together. We’ll do quartets, trios, duets—lahat puwede naming magawa for this show.”

As power balladeers, Regine further said they all have their love for ‘80s music in common.

“We’ll do a few new songs I’m sure, but they will have to be appropriate to our style and age—nothing pilit,” the Songbird added.

As for Erik, who looked every bit overwhelmed to be lined up among OPM’s reigning icons, he expressed, “After po ng concert na ito puwede na po akong mamatay. Isa po itong dream come true for me. Dream come true na ‘yung ‘Royals’ [his 2016 Valentine’s concert with Martin, Regine and Angeline Quinto], mas dream come true pa ito kasi iniisip mo lang makakasama mo ang tatlong icons natin sa isang stage… talagang speechless na ako. It’s such a blessing for me.”

Returning the good vibes, Martin, Ogie and Regine sincerely agreed that Erik deserved to be in the line-up given his talent and achievements in the business.

“He’s such a great singer and alam ko na in this concert malaki ang mako-contribute niya. So, I’m really very happy that he is with us,” Regine stated.

#paMORE is a co-production of Anna Puno’s Starmedia Entertainment and Cacai Velasquez-Mitra’s I-Music Entertainment, with stage direction by Paolo Valenciano and musical direction by Louie Ocampo and Raul Mitra.

For ticket information, log on to www.smtickets.com.