Can Atong Ang be doing to Digong what he did to Erap in 2000?

THIS guy Atong amazes me exceedingly. He minces no street lingo in calling Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Alexander Ferrer Balutan “luko-luko” and in making emphatic his claim of presidential blessing in meddling in the affairs of the PCSO. For instance, in an interview with Kabayan Noli Boy de Castro, he is quite unequivocal in proclaiming that he did not come to the PCSO early on in the administration of Balutan at the agency to apply for nationwide operation of the small town lottery (STL), as has been widely ventilated in the media, but to, he said, clean up the mess in the corruption-prone numbers game at the bidding of President Duterte.

This line Atong Ang repeatedly stressed at the Senate hearing on the STL controversy last Wednesday, January 24. According to his story, Sandra Cam called him up as per instruction of the President with a directive to go to the PCSO and see how he could help clean up the agency (“linisin ang mga kalukuhan sa PCSO” were more or less the words used).

No need to specify that Atong is the same Charlie Ang who I remembered having shot to prominence in the administration of President Joseph Estrada. From then on, if we are to believe news accounts, Atong has lorded it over the Philippine gambling firmament. And just what degree of lordship has he enjoyed since then? In Erap’s case, to the degree of determining the survival of a president in office.

We all know that Erap did not get impeached. On the contrary, he was well on the way to getting acquitted in the impeachment trial when the opposition senators staged that walkout which erupted into EDSA 2 and culminated in his ouster. But for one observation, Atong Ang’s part in that ouster has never been ventilated. The exceptional view was expressed by the late venerable columnist Teodoro Benigno in his column “Here’s The Score” in the Philippine Star, updated online at Philstar.net December 15, 2000. Here is quoting at length a substantial passage from what Teddy wrote:

“I wonder what it was like when President Joseph Estrada and Gov. Luis Chavit Singson were great buddies in wine, women, song, gambling and all-around carousal? They must have been that close for few could penetrate the president’s midnight cabinet. It was a nether world, the hidden oyster of the president where Bacchus reigned, where revelry and nepenthe whirled and flowed. And the conversation must have been something. It was best described by Aprodicio Lacquian who said he alone was sober at four in the morning and the others intoxicated beyond description, including the president of course.

“What brought about the break between the Damon of Malacañang and the Pythias of Ilocos Sur?

Money or the greed for money, according to the latter, Chavit Singson, who readily admits he is a big sinner, tells friends and allies in private that the president’s craving for money was insatiable. Remember that movie Cabaret? Lisa Minelli said it best when she lilted into that song about Money, money, money”, the entire cabaret engulfed by its tinkle and power, the seduction of gold and silver. That scene was really a gosh when Minelli while singing unerringly flipped silver dollars into a chest like the sure saliva aim of Deng Xiaoping at a spittoon seven meters away.

“Chavit Singson blames Charlie Atong Ang for the break. Yep, I can believe it. Chavit, among other things, was a political and gambling buddy but Atong Ang was something else. We are told he is best when it comes to minting money the president needs, his being in the gambling world where Atong plucks tens of millions from greased, rapacious hands in the shadows. In this sense, Atong Ang is the poster boy of Malacañang, a close pal of the president, whose notoriety has never ceased to amaze all of us.

“Chavit Singson narrates that Atong Ang, one of the slickest Chinese-Filipinos I have come across, slowly maneuvered to create doubt in the mind of the president about the governor’s bona fides. The poster boy reportedly insinuated that Chavit Singson was not turning in all the jueteng proceeds (nangungupit) due the president and that he, Atong Ang, could deliver much more. So, Bingo 2-ball came into being. And since this was legal, it would replace jueteng, and whaddayouknow?

“Atong Ang was pocketing the Bingo 2-ball proceeds in his private account, would turn them over to Pagcor only when it pleased him. Worse, Governor Chavit Singson was bumped off from jueteng in Ilocos Sur province. Even worse, and this was the trigger, Atong Ang gave the operations of Bingo 2-ball to the political enemies of Singson in his own province. This, he said (continuing the narration of Chavit), on the orders of the president himself. This was the iron ball that crashed into Singson’s head. It was like a death sentence from the Sicilian Mafia.

“The signals were out. The governor of Ilocos Sur knew, he just knew it was just a matter of time before the gorillas would come and plug him full of bullets. And so, racing madly against the clock, he gathered all his papers and documents (that telltale ledger), deftly evaded a post-midnight ambuscade by the police by refusing to get out of his bullet-proof car. He rushed to former Tarlac congressman Jose (Peping) Cojuangco, an old and trusted political friend. From Cojuangco to Pastor (Boy) Saycon, thence to Jaime Cardinal Sin and from here we know the whole story.

“Looking back, if all Chavit relates is true, that was a horrible blunder.”

In the current controversy, might we ask if Digong is not being whispered into, cajoled if you may, by Atong Ang toward committing a similar blunder as Erap in 2000?

(To be continued tomorrow)