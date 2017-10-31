Can elite athletes provide genetic clues on heart health?

The Stanford campus is filled with sparkling architecture and gorgeous views. Exam room 10 in the Heart Clinic, on the second floor of the medical center, is not one of them.

Advertisements

The room is small and spartan, with beige walls pleading for a makeover and a treadmill occupying the right side.

Unremarkable in appearance, this Trackmaster TMX425 has the same display and settings as those found in gyms and hotel fitness centers. Its purpose, however, is anything but typical.

The TMX425 is the whirring heart of a five-year-old Stanford study into extreme athletic performance that researchers hope could lead to medical advances that would change the world.

In Exam Room 10, and at partner clinics across the globe, test subjects undergo an impossibly difficult treadmill test designed to identify athletes with freakishly high cardiovascular efficiency. If the score meets the study’s otherworldly threshold, the athlete’s DNA is sampled and sequenced.

“There’s a broader implication of studying the extreme,’’ said Euan Ashley, a Stanford cardiologist who directs the project. “They have something to say that’s relevant for everyone.”

Once the DNA is sequenced, researchers on the ELITE project — the name is an acronym for Exercise at the Limit: Inherited Traits of Endurance — sift through the genetic data.

By comparing the results from approximately 800 athletes around the globe, the ELITE team hopes to pinpoint a handful of genetic mutations responsible for the superhuman heart-pumping power.

At that point, drugs could be manufactured to mimic the beneficial mutations and, eventually, rid the world of the killer of killers.

“Some people have certain genes that allow them to do things better than other people, like build muscle or use energy,’’ said Byron Lee, a cardiologist and electrophysiologist at UCSF Medical Center who is not affiliated with the ELITE study.

“If we understand what genes make elite athletes, we could turn them on in people who are sick. It’s not too far-fetched. It could work, and it’s potentially ground-breaking,” he added.

Creating ELITE

Ashley grew up in Scotland, ground zero for heart disease in the United Kingdom. He never met his grandfather, who died of the illness. His aunts and uncles had it. So did his grandmother. “It was everywhere,” he said.

A slender man with a narrow face and wide smile, Ashley played soccer and the saxophone and graduated with honors from the University of Glasgow. His fascination with the heart began the day in physiology class when he saw one belonging to a rabbit hanging by a string — and beating.

“It’s called the Langendorff heart, and you [remove it from the body]and tie the blood vessel and hang it,’’ he said. “Incredibly, it beats. It beats for hours.”

“I stared at it that day and thought, ‘This is the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen. I need to understand this. I need to spend my life studying this,’’’ he added.

Ashley did his residency at Oxford, then fused his inner geek — he loves big data — with a passion for cardiovascular medicine. He joined the Stanford faculty in 2006 and has been honored by the NIH, the American Heart Association and the Obama Administration.

Out of discussions with co-workers came ELITE. Created in 2012, it has four primary researchers and dozens of assistants, all based at Stanford, plus collaborators at clinics worldwide.

“We’re looking at the fittest people on the planet and trying to figure out what makes them so good,’’ said medical doctor Mikael Mattsson, ELITE’s managing investigator. “Whatever you do, there’s a certain demand for oxygen. If you have too low of a value, you can’t even walk upstairs.”

Cardiovascular disease is the alpha killer, the leading cause of death in the United States every year for the past century, according to the American Heart Association. Every 40 seconds, it claims a life.

The global picture is equally bleak: Heart disease killed approximately 18 million in 2015, the World Health Organization reported. That total is expected to rise to 23 million annually by the end of the next decade.

“The prognosis is worse than most cancers, yet we don’t really have great treatments,’’ Ashley said. “We have treatments for the secondary effects, but we don’t have anything that makes the heart strong again.’’

ELITE goes where no cardiovascular research has gone before. Instead of studying the sick, it uses a data-driven, high-threshold test of the healthy — the freakishly healthy.