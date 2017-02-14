‘We can handle Project NOAH’

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) can handle Project NOAH (Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards).

This was declared by Pagasa Administrator Vicente Malano on Tuesday during a news conference as he shrugged off claims by some netizens that the state weather bureau cannot handle the project.

After weeks of announcement that Pagasa will be taking over the government’s Project NOAH, Malano along with Philippine Weathermen Employees Association (PWEA) president Ramon Agustin, debunked claims that the weather bureau is not capable of handling the project.

According to Agustin, “an ongoing movement perpetrated” by a certain group, which he did not name, was “trying to discredit the name” of Pagasa.

He said PWEA will not allow any group or person to “destroy the credibility of Pagasa.”

“Actually, we do not have any plans to file charges against those who are trying to discredit Pagasa’s name. But if they will ever come to a point where they will destroy [Pagasa’s] dignity, that will be a good time to file charges,” Agustin added.

“We respect anyone’s opinion [on Pagasa]for that is their freedom but please, try not to wreck anyone’s name for that will be [a foul move],” he said.

The PWEA head recalled that Project NOAH Director Mahar Lagmay released a statement “expressing doubts” on the state weather bureau’s capability to match the technical expertise of Project NOAH.

This statement is an intrigue that intends to diminish the reputation of both Pagasa and the PWEA, Agustin said.

Malano said Pagasa will be absorbing at least 15 to 20 employees from Project NOAH.