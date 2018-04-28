Can Larry Gadon be barred from the practice of law?

LAWYER Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon, of Chief Justice Sereno’s impeachment fame, is himself facing several complaints for disbarment. As of this writing, based on media reports, there are already four disbarment complaints filed before the Supreme Court and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) against the “impeacher.”

I talked to Gadon on Thursday and he confided to me that he has a copy of only one disbarment complaint, sent to him directly by the complainant, Wilfredo Garrido Jr., who is also a lawyer. Garrido Jr. hails from Tacloban City and joined the Philippine Bar in 1992. By the way, it is rather out of official procedure for the complainant to directly send a copy of the complaint to the respondent. It should be the assigned investigator who should direct that a copy of the complaint be served on the respondent. Does Garrido Jr. know this procedure?

The first disbarment complaint against Gadon was filed by two other lawyers, Algamar Latiph and Musa Malayang, way back in April 2016. It is still pending with the Supreme Court. Presumably, the high court found no merit in the complaint and junked it. The Rule provides that if the complaint does not merit any action, meaning not meritorious, then it shall be dismissed outright.

The third disbarment complaint was filed by a group of eight “concerned citizens, activists, community workers, and mothers” who were present in Baguio City when Gadon allegedly “hurled invectives and flashed the dirty finger at a group of supporters” of the Chief-Justice-on-leave.

The latest complaint, again in the form of a disbarment case, comes from Jover Laurio of the PinoyAko blog. She accuses Gadon of gross ignorance of the law and grossly immoral conduct.

What is disbarment?

Based on Black’s Law Dictionary disbarment is an “act of [the]court in suspending [an]attorney’s license to practice law.” The proceeding is neither a civil or criminal action; it is a special proceeding peculiar to itself, disciplinary in nature, and of summary character resulting from inherent power of courts over their officers. Remember that lawyers are considered officers of the court.

In the Philippines, disbarment proceedings are governed by the provisions of Rule 139-B, the Rule on the Disbarment and Discipline of Attorneys, which was last amended on October 13, 2015.

Proceedings for the disbarment, suspension or discipline of attorneys may be taken by the Supreme Court motu propio, or upon the filing of a verified complaint by any person before the Supreme Court or the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP). “The complaint shall state clearly and concisely the facts complained of and shall be supported by affidavits of persons having personal knowledge of the facts therein alleged and/or by such documents as may substantiate said facts.”

Grounds for disbarment

An attorney may be disbarred or suspended for any violation of his oath or of his duties as an attorney and counselor, which include statutory grounds enumerated in Section 27, Rule 138 of the Rules of Court.

Explicitly, the grounds for disbarment are 1) deceit, malpractice, or other gross misconduct in such office; 2) grossly immoral conduct; 3) conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude; 4) willful disobedience of any lawful order of a superior court; and 5) violation of the lawyer’s oath.

Take note that a mere accusation of immoral conduct will not be sufficient to disbar a lawyer. In a long line of decided cases, the Supreme Court held that “to justify suspension or disbarment, the act complained of must not only be immoral, but grossly immoral.”

Curse and a middle finger

One of the issues raised against Gadon are his alleged cursing and raising of the middle finger (also known as the dirty finger). Is cursing and displaying a dirty finger actionable and a basis for disbarment? If we go by the decided cases of the Supreme Court, then my bet is it is not.

What really is the meaning of the middle finger? The middle finger was known as the digitus impudicus or digitus infamis (indecent or infamous digit) to the Romans and medieval Europeans. This gesture’s origins may extend even further beyond human civilization—male squirrel monkeys of South America are known to gesture with an erect penis (symbolized by the raised middle finger during modern times). Whatever is its origins, the whole world knows that it commonly means “F**k you”, or literally “Stick it up your a**.”

The Supreme Court had already taken cognizance of this hackneyed cursing and fingering. In the 2000 case of Mari v. Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court held that “pointing a dirty finger ordinarily connotes the phrase F**k You, which is similar to the expression P**a or P****g ina mo, in local parlance.“

The case of Mari cited an older case, Reyes v. People, wherein it ruled that “the expression p****g ina mo is a common enough utterance in the dialect that is often employed, not really to slander but rather to express anger or displeasure. In fact, more often, it is just an expletive that punctuates ones expression of profanity.”

American jurisprudence has likewise brushed away any liability from cursing or its corresponding sign language. In Cohen v. California, the Court said that the “use of fighting words are not subject to subsequent punishment unless they are defamatory or tortious. Fighting words refer to profane or vulgar words that are likely to provoke a violent response from an audience. Profane or vulgar words like F**k the draft, when not directed at any particular person, ethnic or religious group, are not subject to subsequent punishment.”

The “flip” or the “bird” (other names for the dirty finger) might be an impolite way to indicate extreme displeasure at another’s words or actions. However, there is nothing in the law that punishes the display of such profanity.

As aptly stated in Cohen, one man’s vulgarity may be another man’s lyric.

