Can we still stop the Con-ass train?

THERE is one fundamental principle binding on all legislators everywhere.

No legislator may validly enact a law, from which he would be the first, if not the only one, to benefit.

Thus, just because President Rodrigo Duterte has doubled the salaries of the military and the police, never mind the other government workers, Congress may not enact a law quadrupling the salaries of its present members, no matter how loyal they may have been to the authoritarian President.

If Congress enacts such a law, it would be an unjust law, which could bind no one. For whether in a democracy or in a totalitarian system, as the scholar Cormac Burke points out, only a just law binds; an unjust law binds in neither.

For such a law to be valid, its beneficiaries should be the members of the next Congress, assuming there would be a next Congress, which had no part in enacting the legislation.

Not even Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, with his extraordinary concept of law and power, can enact such a legislation. He cannot infuse validity into an intrinsically invalid legislation.

If Alvarez and his confreres cannot validly enact a law quadrupling their own salaries to reward themselves for their unquestioning loyalty to the President, can they enact amendments to or revision of the Constitution which would allow them to continue in office, in violation of the current term limits, or without having to go through new elections?

Not even the blind would fail to see they just cannot do it.

As clear as sin

This much is clear: They want a shift to the federal or parliamentary system not because they want others to run the systems; they want a shift because they want to personally benefit from it. They are the first direct and immediate beneficiaries of their proposed change. It’s as clear as sin.

This, more than anything else, makes the proposed constituent assembly, which Alvarez wants to push through even without the concurrence of the Senate, null and void. More than that, the House cannot do a solo to perform a duet. It just doesn’t make sense.

Not only has Alvarez disrespected the Senate with his arrogant pronouncement that the House can do a Con-ass (constituent assembly) without the Senate, he also disrespected the House when he introduced cloture during the floor “debate” on the Con-ass resolution, and prevented further questions about the proposed charter change.

As Buhay Party List Rep. Jose “Lito” Atienza said on my GNN TV program last night, why was Alavrez so afraid to expose the matter, involving the constitutional stability and political future of the nation, to a few more questions? The chair cited a rule allowing three speeches in favor, and two speeches against, to terminate the interpellations. In my experience, members are not prohibited from asking questions on the speeches.

But Alvarez would have none of these. The net impression is that he wanted to steamroll the few remaining courageous members with unanswered questions and show his master that he was in full control. He then arrogated unto himself a “right to punish dissenters” by denying them access to congressional economic benefits given to the other members.

The right to punish

“You are free to exercise your right to dissent, and I am free to exercise my right to give you a zero budget!” Alvarez trumpeted. So while one key committee chair is said to have received P5 billion in pork to bankroll his senatorial ambition, one congressman who has voiced his opposition to the Con-ass has been assured he could expect less than nothing.

Alvarez has justified his position by citing Section 1 of Article XVII, “Amendments or Revisions,” which says ‘’any amendment to, or revision of, this Constitution may be proposed by: (1) The Congress, upon a vote of three-fourths of all its Members; or (2) A constitutional convention.”

Because the provision fails to specify whether the two houses of Congress shall vote separately or together, the Speaker has chosen to use that gap in the law for his own ends.

In the 1935 Constitution, the relevant provision says: “The Congress in joint session assembled, by a vote of three-fourths of all the Members of the Senate and of the House of Representatives voting separately may propose amendments to this Constitution or call a convention for that purpose. Such amendments shall be valid as part of this Constitution when approved by majority of the votes cast at an election at which the amendments are submitted to the people for their ratification.”

Confusion could have been avoided if the 1987 Constitution simply copied that, but it did not.

From the beginning of its deliberations, the 1986 Constitutional Commission focused on establishing a unicameral legislature. The draft adopting a bicameral Congress appeared only after the commissioners put the matter to a vote, and the unicameral system lost to the bicameral by one vote. But the précis writing fell short and Article XVII, as drafted for a unicameral system, remained untouched. It was clearly an oversight not only by the précis writers but above all by the entire commission itself.

Still, it does not lead to the interpretation that Alvarez and company have chosen to give it.

As written, the provision does not oblige the two Houses to “meet in joint session” in order to vote on any proposed amendment. But they could do so on their own, pursuant to the Rules they may themselves adopt when performing a constituent function. The only thing the provision explicitly requires is that “three-fourths of all (the) Members”, possibly more but never less, should approve any proposed amendment.

Voting where they are

Under the Constitution, these members sit and vote as two separate Houses—the senators in the Senate, the congressmen in the House of Representatives. Even on the most ordinary local bills, such as changing the name of a government facility or a street, they vote as they are, where they are, separately. In the few instances when the two houses are required to assemble in joint session in order to vote on any issue, they are required to vote separately, except when they convene to receive the President’s report on the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus or the proclamation of martial law.

In that lone instance, they are authorized to vote jointly, and by a vote of at least a majority of all the members, revoke the suspension or proclamation, which revocation shall not be set aside by the President. But the two houses vote as one pursuant to a specific provision of the Constitution, not simply because the Constitution has failed to specify whether the two houses shall vote together or separately. Why then should the two houses now be obliged to vote as one, without any specific instruction for them to do so?

The mere suggestion is absurd, and the law, as every law student knows, abhors an absurdity.

Common sense, which should prevail after everything else has failed, is clearly not on the side of Alvarez and company. They should concede the point without further delay.

Yet change should proceed

Does this mean any and all proposed constitutional changes should now be abandoned?

To the contrary. Amendments to, even revision of, the Constitution, must proceed. Not because former Supreme Court Chief Justice Rey Puno says it has been overtaken by globalization. But simply because it has so many flawed provisions whose time is past. All these must now be corrected despite the willful blindness of those who insist on preserving those flaws.

Many sins have been committed against this Constitution. The executive capture of the legislature and its current assault on the judiciary, which have weakened our tripartite system of government, are just the most obvious. The routine violation of the separation of powers and the political abuses associated with Speaker Alvarez and his camp are not less corrosive of the constitutional and social order than the day-to-day violations of human rights; these must be addressed now through administrative reform and constitutional change.

Sins through the Constitution

The sins committed through this Constitution did not begin with President Duterte. But through Alvarez and company, DU30 might yet surpass all his predecessors in using the Constitution for his own ends.

In 1973, following the proclamation of martial law on September 21, 1972, a new Constitution was promulgated, establishing a parliamentary form of government, with the President as symbolic head of state and a Prime Minister exercising executive power through the National Assembly, later renamed Batasang Pambansa. Through a series of amendments in 1976, 1980, 1981 and 1984, the parliamentary system eventually reverted to presidential, the President became the concurrent prime minister, and continued to exercise concurrent legislative powers with the Batasan.

On February 25, 1986, after the EDSA revolt and the ouster of Marcos, the military installed Cory Aquino as revolutionary president, despite her having lost to Marcos in the February 7, 1986 snap presidential election. She abolished the 1973 Constitution, issued a provisional Constitution, and convened a constitutional commission to draft what was to become the 1987 Constitution. Upon the expiration of the revolutionary government, Cory continued to serve as president, invoking the authority of the new Constitution.

Under this Constitution, “the six-year term of the incumbent President and Vice-President elected in the February 7, 1986 election is, for purposes of synchronization of elections, hereby extended to noon of June 30, 1992.” The italicized phrase describes Marcos, who was elected in that election, not Cory, who complained she was cheated in said election.

The provisional Constitution authorized the recovery of “ill-gotten properties amassed by the leaders and supporters of the previous regime” and the sequestration and freezing of assets of the same people, the new Constitution extended this authority for the next 18 months. All such assets were supposed to be turned over to and administered by the Presidential Commission on Good Government. But a number of corporations originally belonging to the Cojuangco family, which had been legally sold to the late Gov. Benjamin Romualdez, were simply “returned” to Cory’s family, without being coursed through the PCGG.

Through the Con-Ass, DU30’s minions apparently dream of outdoing both Marcos and Aquino in using the Constitution to feather their nests. But they can be stopped, and they must be stopped. A constitutional convention, favored by most thoughtful Filipinos, may be the best way to do that.

Boot out Alvarez from his seat, call for a Con-con, and proceed to elect convention delegates.

