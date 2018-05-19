Can Thompson repeat record-setting win?

Before the 2017 Kingsmill Championship, Lexi Thompson thought she could win the tournament.

As this year’s event teed off Thursday morning (Friday in Manila), there’s a difference: Thompson knows she can win it.

The record-setting defending champion, who at 23 is already one of the LPGA’s more established and recognizable stars, is the only player on tour with at least one win in each of the past five years.

Though she hasn’t won yet this year, Thompson believes Kingsmill’s par-71, 6,347-yard layout suits her game. It certainly did a year ago.

“This is definitely a golf course that I feel very comfortable on,” she said. “So I’m going to go into it with a positive attitude, trust the process.”

It’s hard to blame her. The third-ranked player in the world, Thompson has finished in the top five each of the past four years at Kingsmill’s River Course, where she set a tournament record by finishing at 20-under par in 2017.

It was part of a year that could serve as a turning point in Thompson’s career. A pro since 2010, when she was just 16, Thompson won twice and finished as runner-up six times in 2017, coming in a career-best third on the money list with nearly $1.9 million in winnings.

Thompson, a native of Coral Springs, Fla., hasn’t played since last month’s LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, where she tied for 31st. She said she has spent the ensuing weeks working on her ball-striking and putting, hoping her game comes together for what she described as “one of my favorite weeks.”

Of course, there’ll be no shortage of competition, including former University of Richmond golfer Elsa Diaz. Only last Wednesday, Diaz was playing in an NCAA regional in Tallahassee, Fla., her final collegiate round, before graduating from UR on Sunday.

That came after she declared herself a pro on Friday and went on to earn a sponsor’s exemption to play in her first LPGA tournament.

This week’s field has in it six of the 10 top-ranked players in the world, including Thompson, No. 5 Yeon Ryu, No. 6 Ariya Jutanugarn, No. 7 In-Kyung Kim, No. 8 Jessica Korda and No. 10 Cristie Kerr.

Six past champions — Thompson, Jutanugarn (2016), Miinjee Lee (‘15), Lizette Salas (‘14), Kerr (‘13, ‘09, ‘05) and Karrie Webb (‘06) — will try to claim the $1.3 million tournament’s top prize of $195,000.

As she walked around Kingsmill’s clubhouse this week, Diaz was floored to see the likes of Thompson, Michelle Wie and Stacy Lewis.

“I’m pretty star-struck, too, to see these players,” said the bubbly Diaz, who appeared to be completely at ease speaking to reporters despite her relative lack of experience. “But just the chance to get to practice next to them is a big honor.

“I’m thrilled to be here. I don’t really know how to act.”

Thompson, meanwhile, displayed her usual media-savvy ways at a pre-tournament news conference.

She got good news off the course recently, when her mother, Judy, had a clear CT scan after being diagnosed with uterine cancer.

Judy watched from the back of Kingsmill’s media room as her daughter spoke confidently to members of the press.

“Yeah, she’s always been my No. 1 role model throughout my whole life,” Thompson said, adding that her mother’s diagnosis came around the time of last year’s Kingsmill tournament.

“She’s my best friend, so just to have her here again this year supporting me and always there for me to say that she loves me, that’s all I need.”

