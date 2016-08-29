Canada Needs Transport Workers. How Do You Qualify?

News items citing a report from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Asia Pacific Gateway Skills Table (APGST) said “Canada is now in need of at least 36,000 workers for its transport sector.”

Apparently, the number of posts needed to be filled up is more than what was reported.

The number is actually pegged at 177,375 jobs in four transportation sectors across the four Western Canadian provinces, according to findings released on July 12, 2016 of the Asia Pacific Gateway Corridor Labor Market Information Project, an initiative of the APGST.

In addition, the Canadian Trucking Alliance listed 34 occupations in the Air, Logistics, Rail and Trucking sectors within the Asia Pacific Gateway Corridor – also referred to as Western Canada – consisting of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The need and shortage are driven by increased trade activity between North America and Asia and “because many experienced workers are retiring while others are moving to other provinces.”

Occupations in the Transportation Sector

The Skilled Immigrant InfoCentre, a public advocacy group for newcomers to British Columbia, explains that the transportation industry is made up of numerous occupations, each with its own unique set of experience and training requirements. It includes the following sectors:

• Truck transportation

• Air, rail, water, and scenic and sightseeing transportation

• Transit and ground passenger transportation

• Pipelines, and postal service and couriers

Occupations with the greatest demand in BC are Class 1/AZ truck drivers and truck/trailer mechanics. Most jobs in the trucking sector (60%) are with firms that conduct short haul trips.

Employment by Occupation (Canada)

The APGST report shows that Alberta will account for nearly half of the job growth of the corridor even as the province’s economic recovery is set in 2017.

Alberta suffered the costliest disaster in Canadian history, inolving wildfires which started on May 1 southwest of FortMcMurray which spread across Northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. The fire destroyed 2,400 homes and buildings across approximately 590,000 hectares before it was declared under control on July 5, 2016.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada regard the fires as the costliest insured natural disaster in Canada’s history, with claims jumping by $1.4-billion from the first quarter to the second.

By 2017, APGST expects Alberta to begin experiencing some challenges sourcing workers with increased difficulty fulfilling labor supply needs in 2018. British Columbia, meanwhile, while experiencing steady growth, would be affected by “attrition due to retiring workers.”

To replace its aging workforce, British Columbia would have to rely “substantially” on international workers for the industries in need of skilled workers. The province that will experience the slowest growth and grapple with the low supply of workers, the report concluded, would be Saskatchewan.

Manitoba’s Employment Outlook, Next 10 Years

The province’s labor demand in the next decade will need qualified applicants to fill 17,730 jobs. Of this number, 14 percent would be generated by expansion and 86 percent by Replacement. After peaking in 2019, job openings are expected to stay flat.

The sectors with the most number of positions to be filled up are Air (6,130), Logistics (5,730), Rail (6,535), and Trucking (8,215).

The complete report of APGST can be viewed here: http://www.lmionline.ca/projects/apgc/?occupation=all-occupations#documents-list

Meanwhile, 25 percent of the workers in the 34 occupations today will retire and leave the Manitoba labor market by the end of the forecast period; 67 percent of the New Supply will come from New Entrants; 20 percent of new workers will come from other countries.

Eight percent of new workers will choose to work and reside in other provinces instead of Manitoba. Twenty-one percent of other workers in different occupations already in Manitoba will move to the 34 occupations in demand in Western Canada.

34 Occupations in Demand

1. Air Pilots, Flight Engineers and Flying Instructors NOC 2271

2. Aircraft Mechanics and Aircraft Inspectors NOC 7315

3. Automotive Service Technicians, Truck and Bus Mechanics and Mechanical Repairers NOC 7321

4. Civil Engineering Technologists and Technicians NOC 2231

5. Civil Engineers NOC 2131

6. Construction Millwrights and Industrial Mechanics NOC 7311

7. Customs, Ship and Other Brokers NOC 1315

8. Dispatchers NOC 1525

9. Electrical and Electronics Engineering Technologists and Technicians NOC 2241

10. Engineering Inspectors and Regulatory Officers NOC 2262

11. Facility Operation and Maintenance Managers NOC 0714

12. Industrial Electricians NOC 7242

13. Industrial Instrument Technicians and Mechanics NOC 2243

14. Inspectors in Public & Environmental Health and Occupational Health & Safety NOC 2263

15. Machinists and Machining and Tooling Inspectors NOC 7231

16. Managers in Transportation NOC 0731

17. Material Handlers NOC 7452

18. Non-Destructive Testers and Inspection Technicians NOC 2261

19. Production Logistics Co-coordinators NOC 1523

20. Purchasing Agents and Officers NOC 1225

21. Purchasing and Inventory Control Workers NOC 1524

22. Purchasing Managers, NOC 1524

23. Railway and Yard Locomotive Engineers NOC 7361

24. Railway Carmen/women NOC 7314

25. Railway Conductors and Brakemen/women NOC 7362

26. Railway Yard and Track Maintenance Workers NOC 7531

27. Retail and Wholesale Buyers NOC 6222

28. Senior Managers – Construction, Transportation, Production and Utilities NOC 0016 29. Shippers and Receivers NOC 1521

30. Supervisors, Motor Transport and Other Ground Transit Operators NOC 7305

31. Supervisors, Railway Transport Operations NOC 7304

32. Supervisors, Supply Chain, Tracking and Scheduling Co-ordination Occupations NOC 1215

33. Transportation Route and Crew Schedulers NOC 1526

34. Transport Truck Drivers NOC 7511

For details on how to meet the standards of a specific occupation under NOC those interested may visit: http://www.cic.gc.ca/english/immigrate/skilled/noc.asp

Express Entry Competitors

If your occupation is listed in the 34 occupations above, or you are employed in a transport sector in the Philippines, there are two main hurdles you would have to overcome.

1. Express Entry. It is Canada’s new selection system for skilled workers (professionals and other occupations) launched in January 2015. This application management system was created to generate qualified applicants for Canada’s economic immigration programs including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee program.

Canadian employers in the sectors needing workers and provincial governments intending to replace retiring workers can tap the prequalified candidates in the Express Entry pool instead of recruiting overseas, paying thousands of dollars in placement fees for each applicant.

Second, international students are authorized to work in Canada without obtaining a work permit. Employers, provincial or federal government agencies that have immediate openings and need to interview qualified applicants need not even check the Express Entry pool. All they have to do is to post job vacancies in school boards and have face-to-face interviews with potential employees.

2. Meeting Federal or Provincial Standards. While employers in various sectors need workers, they need workers with qualifications, credentials, and/or experience that compare with the Canadian counterpart. For example, certain trade workers in Canada must meet the Red Seal standard. The Red Seal Program is the Canadian standard of excellence for skilled trades. Formally known as the Interprovincial Standards Red Seal Program, it sets common standards to assess the skills of trade workers across Canada. Trade workers who meet the Red Seal standards receive a Red Seal endorsement on their provincial/territorial trade certificates.

The number of Express Entry applicants invited to apply to the Provincial Nominee Program by Province or Territory show which provinces are the preferred destinations.

Thousands more jobs that Canada needs: 182,000 people to fill these IT positions by 2019

In a study funded by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Initiatives Program, IT World Canada, in report initially published on December 12, 2015 and updated on March 19, said, “Canada needs 182,000 people to fill positions for information systems analysts and consultants, computer and network operators, Web technicians, software engineers and others in by 2019.”

The reason?

“Skills mismatch, demand-supply imbalances, an aging workforce and other factors, creating a major technology shortage in the next five years.”

As with the needed workers in the transport and construction sectors, the same standards apply: candidates must meet the criteria set by employers, industry and immigration authorities.

To sum up: the news provides the tale.

We provide details.