Canada soon to need thousands of workers

CANADA will soon be needing thousands of workers, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Maria Andrelita Austria reported to Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello 3rd that thousands of jobs will be left vacant soon in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver, citing a report of the Asia Pacific Gateway Skills Table’s (APGST), said there is a looming labor shortage in transportation industry in western provinces of Canada because workers are either retiring, moving out of the province, or leaving industries involved with international trade.

The APGST is a non-profit, regional partnership between labor, business, and education/training institutions. It ensures the Asia Pacific Gateway has enough people with the right skills and training to meet its needs.

According to the APGST, the transportation industry in the western provinces is seen to need over 36,000 workers.

The report said British Columbia is expected to have the heaviest reliance on foreign workers because it is presumed to lose 27 percent of its workforce.

IAir pilots, flight engineers, and flying instructors will be in demand.

Years back, the DOLE signed labor agreements with the said Canadian provinces for the deployment of Filipino workers.

These agreements provide for an ethical, orderly, and expeditious recruitment and deployment of Filipino workers to Canada, non-collection of placement fees, and for the provinces to encourage employers to support human resource development efforts for Filipino workers. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL

WD/CC