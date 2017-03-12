Canada’s Hadwin stays ahead in search of first PGA win

MIAMI: Canada’s Adam Hadwin fired a bogey-free four-under par 67 on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) to seize a four-stroke lead over American Patrick Cantlay after the third round of the US PGA Valspar Championship.

The 29-year-old from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan — seeking his first PGA crown — stood on 14-under 199 after 54 holes over Innisbrook’s Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

“I’ve been really proud of myself grinding things out. I just have to come out and do the same thing tomorrow,” Hadwin said.

“I’m going to play well tomorrow if I give myself a chance to win on 18 — if I’ve got to be 5-over or 2-under, I just want a chance to win.”

Cantlay, also seeking his first PGA title, roared into second with the day’s low round, a 66, to reach Sunday’s final pairing on 203, one ahead of compatriot Jim Herman, who led Thursday after an opening 62, and two better than American Dominic Bozzelli.

“I’m not going to worry about anything else, fairways and greens and make as many putts as I can,” Cantlay said of his Sunday strategy.

“Try not to have too many expectations, try to stick to my program, hit fairways and greens, try to stick to my deal and not have a whole lot of doubts.”

British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden and American J.J. Henry shared fifth on 206.

Hadwin eased his nerves with an opening birdie, finding the fringe with his second shot and two-putting from there.

“I felt really good on the golf course,” Hadwin said. “A little nervous on the putting green. Got over that pretty quickly, made a good drive, a good swing and two putts for a birdie. That relaxed me really quick.”

