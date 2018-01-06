Canada’s Latifi new Force India reserve driver

PARIS: Force India have appointed 22-year-old Nicholas Latifi as test and reserve driver for the 2018 season after a fine showing in Formula Two last year.

He will back up Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon and look after some of the Friday test sessions.

“Force India is a team that has shown constant improvement for the last few years and I’m proud to become a part of one of the success stories of Formula One,” said Latifi, who hails from Toronto.

The Canadian came fifth in the F2 standings last season after one win, at Silverstone, and nine podium finishes. He also tested for Renault’s F1 team.

AFP