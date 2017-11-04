Canada’s Trudeau to attend Asean summit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed attendance at this month’s Asean summit in Manila to identify areas where Canada and the 10 Asean member countries may strengthen partnerships.

“Prime Minister Trudeau will travel to the Philippines to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations [Summit] in Manila. While at the Summit, the Prime Minister will take part in the Canada-Asean Commemorative Summit to review relations between Canada and the 10 Asean countries and identify areas where we can increase collaboration,” the Canadian Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement on Friday.

Before coming to Manila, Trudeau will first attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam.

“Everyone – including women, youth, and indigenous peoples, should have the opportunity to benefit from the opportunities that flow from the global economy. This is the message I will bring to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the Asean Summit,” the PM’s statement said.

“Canada will continue to promote a progressive trade agenda that benefits the middle class, and look for more opportunities to engage the Asia-Pacific region,” it added.

Canada has been a founding member of APEC, a group of countries that seeks to facilitate economic growth and prosperity in the region.

Trudeau is scheduled to travel to Vietnam and the Philippines from November 6 to 14.

Citing Vietnam as Canada’s largest trading partner in the Asean region since 2015, Trudeau’s official statement said: “Canada and Vietnam’s relationship is anchored on strong people-to-people connections, and has expanded greatly in the last 40 years. I look forward to meeting with Vietnam’s leaders to advance important issues like good governance and human rights, strengthen our trade and investment cooperation, and create more opportunities for our middle class.”