Canada’s Trudeau confirms attendance to Asean Summit in Nov

CANADIAN Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that he would attend the Asean Summit in Manila to review relations between his country and the 10-member regional group, his office said in a statement on Friday.

“Prime Minister Trudeau will travel to the Philippines to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila. While at the Summit, the Prime Minister will take part in the Canada – Asean Commemorative Summit to review relations between Canada and the 10 Asean countries and identify areas where we can increase collaboration,” the Canadian Office of the Prime Minister said.

Prior to his visit to Manila, Trudeau will first attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam.

“Everyone- including women, youth, and indigenous peoples, should have the opportunity to benefit from the opportunities that flow from the global economy. This is the message I will bring to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the Asean Summit,” Trudeau said.

“Canada will continue to promote a progressive trade agenda that benefits the middle class, and look for more opportunities to engage the Asia-Pacific region,” Trudeau said.

Canada has been a founding member of APEC, which seeks to facilitate economic growth and prosperity in the region.

“Canada and Vietnam’s relationship is anchored in strong people-to-people connections, and has expanded greatly in the last forty years. I look forward to meeting with Vietnam’s leaders to advance important issues like good governance and human rights, strengthen our trade and investment cooperation, and create more opportunities for our middle class,” according to Trudeau, noting that Vietnam has been Canada’s largest trading partner in the Asean region since 2015.

Trudeau is scheduled to travel to Vietnam and the Philippines from November 6 to 14, 2017.

This will be Trudeau’s second visit to the Philippines.

Trudeau, head of Canada’s Liberal Party, was a newly elected prime minister when he attended the 2015 Asean Summit, which the Philippines also hosted. His good looks were not lost on Filipinos as he instantly became one of the most popular leaders during that Summit, along with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO