Canadian, bouncer on drug watch list slain in La Union

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union: A Canadian, his companion and a bar security guard were shot dead in separate incidents here on Wednesday and Thursday. Chief Insp. Siverio Ordinado Jr., La Union police information officer, identified the Canadian as Niranjan Sachithanantham, 39, and his wounded companion Edgar Obras, 30, both of Taboc village. The victims were drinking at Niranjan’s house in Barangay Taboc on Wednesday night when unidentified suspects appeared and fired at them several times. The two were on the list of illegal drug suspects in San Juan town. In a separate incident, Supt. Bryant Demot, provincial police chief, said Angeles Bautista, 35, alleged drug suspect of Madeyegdeg village and who works as bouncer at Solas Bar here was shot dead by an unidentified gunman who fled on a waiting motorcycle driven by an unknown companion. Recovered from the crime scene were 15 fired cartridge cases of caliber .45 and one deformed fired bullet and two fired bullets. In Bauang town, Arjay Isla, 29, a suspected pusher who surrendered recently, was gunned down while in front of Central West village hall.

William Jun Garcia