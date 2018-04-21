Canadian pot fans smoke weed to mark annual tradition

MONTREAL: Hundreds of young Canadians smoked weed on Friday, or day 4/20, to call for the legalization of marijuana.

In Montreal, 300-400 people gathered Friday at 4:20 pm to fire up joints.

420, 4:20, or 4/20 is a code term in cannabis culture that refers to the consumption of weed, especially around the time of 4:20 pm, as well as smoking cannabis in celebration on the date April 20, which is 4/20 in US form.

Similar scenes played out in Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa outside parliament, where lawmakers are to vote this summer on legalizing pot.

It is a campaign promise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 46, who has acknowledged smoking weed.

The bill was originally supposed to have been ready for the national holiday of July 1. But it has been delayed by work in legislative commissions.

If it goes through, marijuana would be legalized in Canada this summer. AFP

AFP/CC