Canadian singer, songwriter, poet Leonard Cohen dead at 82

NEW YORK: Leonard Cohen, the storied musician and poet hailed as one of the most visionary artists of his generation, has died at age 82, his publicist announced on Thursday.

“It is with profound sorrow we report that legendary poet, songwriter and artist, Leonard Cohen has passed away. We have lost one of music’s most revered and prolific visionaries,” read a statement on Cohen’s Facebook page.

Cohen, who was brought up in Montreal but lived in California late in his life, will have a private memorial service at a later date, the statement said.

Cohen began as a poet before at first reluctantly branching out into music, writing some of his generation’s most reflective songs including the oft-covered spiritual “Hallelujah.”

He released his final album just last month. Entitled “You Want It Darker,” Cohen on the album reflected at length on his own mortality. AFP

AFP/CC