Canadians support legalized pot but doubts linger: poll

OTTAWA: Polling released Thursday showed strong support in Canada for a government drive to legalize recreational use of marijuana, but many would like the proposed minimum age for consumption to be raised. Sixty-three percent of respondents told the Angus Reid Institute they support legalization. However, 58 percent said a touted minimum age of 18 years for use should be higher. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration unveiled legislation on April 13 to fully legalize pot by mid-2018. The new rules would allow individuals to grow up to four plants at home for personal use, or to purchase up to 30 grams (one ounce) of dried cannabis at a time from a retailer. Trafficking outside the new regime would continue to be illegal and punishable by up to 14 years in prison, as would selling cannabis to youths, driving under its influence, and importing or exporting pot.

