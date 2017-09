SOME flights of Cebgo were cancelled due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority announced on Friday.

These are:

DG6041 (Manila-Busuanga)

DG6042 (Busuanga-Manila)

DG6043 (Manila-Busuanga)

DG6044 (Busunga-Manila)

DG6057 (Manila-Busuanga)

DG6058 (Busuanga-Manila)

Passengers will be accommodated on the next available flight, the airline said. BENJIE L. VERGARA