Cancer Pain Management for Improved Quality of Life

The pain associated with cancer is usually constant and in need of well-managed methods for relief. A cancer patient with a solid pain management protocol and support from a team of loved ones and physicians can experience an improved quality of life, because they are likely to sleep better and have more energy during the day.

Pain inhibits cancer patients from being able to take part in their normal day-to-day activities. They may have trouble sleeping, eating and may become irritable.

The good news is that the aches and soreness can be managed effectively. According to the American Cancer Society, the cancer-related pain can be treated, and most of these can be controlled or relieved. When pain is controlled, the patient can sleep and eat better, enjoy being with family and friends, and continue with their work and hobbies. When the patient is active there is less risk for ailments and complications such as pneumonia, blood clots and bedsores, which are associated with immobility.

Pain is most often caused by the cancer itself. This can be caused by tumors pressing on bones, nerves, or body organs. The amount of pain depends on the type of cancer, its stage, and the patient’s level of tolerance. Pain can also be caused by cancer-related treatment or tests, or by something that has no connection with the cancer or its treatment. Surgery causes post-operative pain, and pain is also one of the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Cancer pain management includes doctor-prescribed medication, pain management services, and other therapies that help manage pain among patients. Physical Therapy provides services to develop, maintain and restore maximum movement and functional ability. Pain management and Physical Therapy services, done by a dynamic and responsive team of professional Physical Therapists, interact with doctors, patients/clients, health professionals, families, caregivers and communities in a process where goals are agreed upon, using knowledge and skills unique to Physical Therapists.

