Candidates asked to submit resumés

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has again asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to require candidates in the May 2018 barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK or Youth Council) polls to attach their resumés and campaign platforms to their certificates of candidacy (CoC).

The Comelec earlier said candidates for next month’s balloting need not attach their resumés.

In a statement on Thursday, DILG spokesman Jonathan Malaya described as laudable a proposal of the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) for candidates to submit resumés.

Malaya said the proposal “should merit due consideration as it will level up the elections a notch higher to give way to more competent and worthy barangay and SK leaders.”

He expressed hope that the Comelec would give the DILG proposal “high consideration” as it would help voters in choosing candidates they will support.

“The commission is amply clothed with legal authority to grant Namfrel’s proposal in the exercise of the commission’s mandate under the Constitution to promulgate rules and regulations,” Malaya said.

The Comelec also previously said submission by candidates of their resumés could be done voluntarily in the absence of a resolution issued by the poll body on the matter.

On April 18, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the DILG proposal was not a constitutional requirement for those seeking an elective post.