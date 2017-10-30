Candle vendor on wheelchair finds ‘joy’ in All Saints’ Day

“I do not live by begging,” Wilma Estenzo said.

Advertisements

Every day, rain or shine, Estenzo, 60, an amputee on a wheelchair, sells candles on the street near the Santo Rosario Parish Church on P. del Rosario Street, Cebu City.

She has been doing this since 1989.

Her regular spot is at the traffic light aisle about 30 meters away from the Santo Rosario Parish Church.

Estenzo, a Catholic devotee, would brave the heat of the sun, the dust in the streets and the flood when it rains, simply seeking shelter under a colorful beach umbrella.

She has experienced being apprehended by barangay tanod (village watchmen) and was required to explain herself at the barangay hall. Estenzo, however, was allowed to continue selling candles.

She lost her right leg in a street accident in 2002 and said some people since then have tried to convince her to solicit money instead of selling candles. But Estenzo said she wants to earn a decent living instead of begging.

She is married to Cornelio, 62, a newspaper vendor.

They have six children who are all married.

The couple live with their two children in Barangay Urgello, near Santo Rosario Parish Church, and they have 15 grandchildren.

Estenzo’s daughter-in-law Rhea, 28, pushes her wheelchair from their house to the busy streets where she also sells cigarettes and candies for a living.

Estenzo would start selling candles and offers prayers at 4 p.m. and ends her day at 9 p.m.

At 11 p.m., she shifts to selling newspapers across the traffic aisle.

She owns a small table near the Cebu City Central School where she sells newspapers until 3 a.m.

Estenzo sells her candles for P1 each, earning an average profit of P100 a day for the candles and another P100 for the newspapers.

She said a couple from Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, supplies her with candles.

Most of her customers are motorists and church-goers in Santo Rosario Parish Church.

Estenzo told The Manila Times that a public utility jeepney hit her in 2002 when she was squatting at the gutter near the center island of the road. She recalled that an ambulance brought her to the Cebu City Medical Center were she was confined.

Estenzo stopped selling candles for a year but resumed in 2003.

She said she does not have any health problems at present and some nuns provide her with vitamins.

After the accident, she was able to buy her own wheelchair but it got damaged.

A famous beach resort in Mactan gave her a new wheelchair.

According to Estenzo, All Saints’ Day and Christmas Day are her “happy” days because her candle sales are higher on these days.

On October 31 every year, she goes to the Carreta Cemetery of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral located along M.J. Cuenco Avenue at 4 p.m.

Rhea pushes her wheelchair to the cemetery, which is about two kilometers away from their rented house, thus saving on the fare.

Estenzo said she has a small stall across the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7), which is located near the Carreta Cemetery.

Her candle-selling ends on the evening of November 2 (All Souls’ Day), making a profit of P1,600 for the three days.

December is also a favorite month of Estenzo because many “graces” come her way.

She said motorists would drop by at the traffic light aisle and hand her rice and groceries.

When asked about what her heart desires, Estenzo shared that she is asking for God’s mercy and she is thankful for her life.

She said that being an amputee is not a hindrance for her to make a decent living–and she prays for good health and is proud of what she does.

RHEA RUTH ROSELL