CANDLELIGHT MEMORIAL FOR HIV-AIDS VICTIMS HELD

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: The Philippine International AIDS Candlelight Memorial held a ceremony here on Friday night to remember those who died of illnesses related to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). More than 1,500 advocates from Central Luzon who gave a tribute to victims of Human Immunodeficiency Virus–AIDS (HIV–AIDS) gathered at the Bataan People’s Center for the ceremony attended by Undersecretary of Heath Eric Tayag, DoH Region 3 officials, Bataan First District Rep. Geraldine Roman and provincial officials led by Gov. Albert Garcia. Roman, a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community, said HIV–AIDS advocacy is closest to her heart. “One of the pains of our LGBT community is HIV–AIDS infection. But it does not mean that it is the problem only of the LGBT but also of the youth, workers and families, so it is a national problem.” DoH Region 3 reported that the number of cases in the Philippines rose from two daily in 2008 to 31 per day in March 2018. There were 52,280 recorded HIV–AIDS cases from January 1984 to March 2018.