Canlubang Amateur Golf Open opens Oct 4

Players from the national pool and local top clubs in the Philippines will vie for the crown in the 17th Canlubang Amateur Golf Open to be held from October 4 to 6 at the North and South courses of the Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Laguna.

The Open tournament will feature five classes including the men’s 54-hole stroke championship division. The ladies and Classes A, B, C categories will follow a 36-hole stroke play format.

Male golfers are the first to test the green along with the Class A (11 & below handicap) players on October 5 and 6 at the South course while the North layout will host the Class B (12-18), Class C (19-above) and the ladies (0-36) tournaments.

Yuka Saso and Jolo Magcalayo ruled the last edition of the event.