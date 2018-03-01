Canlubang opens Seniors Interclub with 4-pt lead

Damasus Wong played the second nine in regulation to lead Canlubang to a slim four-point lead over Luisita at the start of the 32nd Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub golf team championships Thursday.

Three-over at the turn, the 55-year-old businessman made one birdie against a lone bogey and parred the rest of the closing holes to finish with the day’s best 51 points at the demanding Marapara course in Bacolod City.

With brothers Abe and Pem Rosal adding 50 and 49 points, respectively, Canlubang totalled 150 points, 26 points better than its opening round at Mt. Apo in Davao last year.

Zaldy Villa did not count with 48.

“Last year was a fluke,” said Canlubang non-playing captain Tony Olives, referring to its worst ever score of 124. “We made sure it won’t happen again.”

Wong atoned for his mediocre debut at Apo last year by doing a good job around the greens.

“I didn’t hit too many fairways, but managed to save a lot of pars,” said Wong.

That 51 was eight points better than what Wong scored last year in the first round.

Abe Rosal, last year’s individual champion, was his usual reliable self, edging younger brother Pem by a point.

“He (Abe) always beats me like a drum,” said Pem, a physician based in Delaware State. “Abe called me last year and asked me if I can play for Canlubang. Of course, I replied.”

Away from the country for nearly 30 years, Pem said he was shocked the first time he played Marapara.

“The wind was nothing like in the States. The course is also too tight and narrow. In fact, I didn’t break 90 during practice,” he said.

Pem paid tribute to Canlubang pro Jun Bernis who carried his bag. “He was a big help,” he said.

Luisita opened with 146 points —a good score as far as non-playing skipper Jeric Hechanova is concerned.

“We’re happy with the score. My hat off to Canlubang for that very good score,” said Hechanova.

Edmund Yee shot 50 points and Rodel Mangulabnan added 49. The 47 of either Jingy Tuason or Chino Raymundo counted.

Both squads are expected to field in fresh legs on Saturday at Binitin.

“We expected Canlubang to field both Rosals because of what happened last year,” said Hechanova. “I feel we’re going to get stronger as the tournament wears on.”

Lost in what is shaping up as another Canlubang-Luisita showdown was Del Monte Golf Club which sits 18 points off the pace with 132.

Scoring for Del Monte were Ondoy Mondilla 48, Arnido Callo 43 and Virgilio Adag 41.

Over at Binitin, Cebu Country Club seized a two-point lead over Alabang in the Founders division after scoring 140 points behind George Hong 48, Nonoy Tirol 47, and Koichi Horii 45.

Alabang drew 49 from Korean Jun Bai Lee, 44 from Luis Sajorda and 43 from Korean Young Sook Kim.

Defending champion Orchard shot 136 while Camp John Hay and Manila Golf collected 135 and 134, respectively.