Canon offers customized document solutions

GLOBAL digital imaging provider Canon said it has customized technology solutions to address document management problems that cause some companies suffer losses every year.

Data from market research firm International Data Corporation show that enterprises endure 21 percent loss in total of productivity per year because of unsystematic document management, Jojo Bolima, Canon Marketing Philippines, Inc. (CMPI) senior director for Office Imaging Products, said late Friday.

Kazuhiro Ozawa, CMPI president and chief executive officer, said document management problems including unwanted printing costs are affecting small and medium businesses’ annual revenue.

“Coupled with document management problems, these non-essentials become a hindrance for companies to achieve overall efficiency and productivity. Problems like these, alongside the recurrent issues we hear from different companies that circle around data security, document retrieval and management, are a few of the menial problems that should easily be lifted off the weight of employees,” he added.

Bolima said Canon is working to decrease the number of such document management issues in the coming years by introducing technologies tailor-fit to address those issues.

“The new image Runner Advance Gen 3 product line is just a part of the robust customized technology solutions offered by Canon that we can tailor-fit to address those business problem areas,” he said.

Canon Philippines also organized a two-day technology and solutions expo in Mandaluyong City last October 18 to 19, gathering business executives and representatives from different industries to showcase how technology can benefit their organizations.

“This expo is focused on B2B and we try to promote the importance of productivity for the customers. By doing this event, we would introduce more line-ups of products and software [for corporate clients],” Ozawa told The Manila Times earlier.