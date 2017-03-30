Canoy faces South African for WBF belt

Filipino Jason Canoy battles South African Mzuvikile Magwaca today for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) bantamweight belt in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa. Canoy, who is holding a 26-6-2 win-loss-draw record with 19 knockouts, is coming off two straight wins over fellow Jetly Purisima via referee technical decision last September 30 in Cebu and Jestoni Autida via unanimous decision last June 11 also in Cebu. The 26-year-old Cebuano native also guns for his first overseas win since turning professional in 2008. Magwaca, on the other hand, is undefeated in 19 fights with two draws and 10 knockouts.