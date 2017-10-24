We can’t have a new jeepney with an old mindset

TOYOTA CITY, Japan. Majority of us support the modernization of the jeepney – the Philippines’ major mass transportation system that has its humble origin from the time the US army left behind thousands of excess military jeeps at the end of World War II.

No question about it – we need to remodel the 75-year old jeepney. But what makes it a burning national issue that is fueled by some irate operators and drivers?

Their objection to the proposed modernization plan boils down to the prohibitive cost of a new jeepney model that the operators need to acquire. The model reportedly sells for P1.6 million each – an expensive proposition, compared with the 2018 Toyota Innova, which costs about $27,000 (P1.3 million), according to toyotamazda.com. The site also confirms the partnership between Toyota and Mazda earlier. But, that’s another story.

For now, what can we do about the exorbitant cost of the modern-day jeepney? Can we ask our government authorities to justify the price? Or, should we simply accept that price, hook, line, and sinker, as offered by the manufacturer? How’s that possible? And since, were talking about vehicle production per se, I can’t help but think of the strategic supplier-partnering policy that is an integral part of the much-vaunted Toyota Production System (TPS).

Why not? Supplier-partnering includes an open-door policy at the center of the relationship between Toyota and its suppliers. It means that suppliers wishing to perpetuate their partnership with Toyota must give way to the regular visits, coaching for good governance, and “gentle audit,” among other things.

More importantly, the suppliers must be transparent with their operational cost, which includes sharing the breakdown of overhead cost (raw materials, workers’ salaries, etc.), as well as margins, which define the price of their products being sold to Toyota. The more detailed, the better. If it’s not explicit enough, the suppliers will be gradually requested to provide more data. If they prefer not to be very transparent, they may risk losing their chance of being long-time suppliers of one of the world’s most-admired brands.

But, it doesn’t end there. All shared information would be subjected to eagle-eyed scrutiny, and could be made as basis for enhancing mutual trust. This is tricky. For instance, a lot of “whys?” may be asked by Toyota on the suppliers’ work operations, which may include invisible wastage, such as workers appearing to be working but are actually not. The logic is easy to understand. If you know you have excess manpower, then it means you’re also tucking their pay and perks into the price of auto parts being supplied to Toyota. Bingo!

For those who are willing to share their “trade secret” with Toyota, they are amply rewarded with lucrative businesses. If they follow Toyota’s rules, they will become part of the few who make it to an elite list of suppliers that are given large production orders. Otherwise, “underperformers” will be placed on probation, if not given small orders for non-sensitive parts, until such time they’ve corrected their weaknesses.

And it’s not only about discovering the weaknesses of suppliers. Under-performers, if they care to listen and reform their ways, are mentored by Toyota on the fine points of TPS – that is mainly focused on waste elimination. The objective is to discover the best possible means of producing high-quality products, at reasonable cost, and delivered in the right quantity, at the right time, known as just-in-time (JIT).

Professor Jeffrey Liker, bestselling author of about 10 Toyota-themed books, says: “(J)ust as it challenges its own people to improve, (Toyota) needs to challenge its suppliers. Supplier development includes a series of aggressive targets and challenges to meet those stretch targets. Suppliers want to work for Toyota because they know they will get better and develop respect among their peers and other customers.”

It’s all about mutual respect toward a long-term business partnership.

“From Toyota’s perspective, having high expectations for their suppliers and then treating them fairly and teaching them is the definition of respect. Treating them softly or beating them up without teaching them would be disrespectful. And simply switching supplier sources because another supplier is a few percentage points cheaper (a common practice in the auto industry) would be unthinkable,” according to Liker in his 2004 book – The Toyota Way.

Going back to our issue on the proposed modern-day jeepney, how receptive is the government to the idea of requiring the manufacturers and their suppliers to observe an open-book and open-door policy, which allows for the discovery of any unnecessary “costs” in the purchase price? I know this idea seems bizarre, given the fact that all stakeholders (except the riding public) have already made their respective bets.

My point, therefore, is to shift the framework from a conventional way of conducting government procurement to a dynamic system where mutual trust is developed and maintained among all stakeholders, including the general riding public and the taxpayers. We can’t solve a problem with the same mindset that created it in the first place.

Yes, of course, I know I’m dreaming.

Rey Elbo is a business consultant specializing in human resources and total quality management as a fused interest. Send feedback to elbonomics@gmail.com or follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter for his random management thoughts on Elbonomics.