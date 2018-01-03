Can’t sleep? Try plant therapy

Cluttered room, cluttered life

Nothing is as personal as your own bedroom.

The state of your bedroom translates to your state of mind and being. Tell me if this sounds familiar:

You often have hard time finding what you’re looking for inside your bag; so much so that you resort to dumping all the bag’s contents on the floor, only to find the object was in her pocket the whole time.

Your clothes are scattered find all over your room.

You’re distracted and seem to have no peace of mind. You have difficulty sleeping and are developing the hugest the bags under your eyes.

If this subscribes you to a T, then maybe you should look to the state of your bedroom for the problem.

Any form of clutter greatly impacts the flow of good luck and peace into your life.Having a disorderly room would also mean that sleeping most likely is a personal struggle for you. I suggest that you take out any unnecessary things and keep them out of yoursight. This will focus your mind better before you sleep.

Bring in the greens!

After making sure that everything is in its rightful place, it’s time for you to add a living element that can improve air quality, sleep patterns and reduce stress and anxiety. Using plants as a tool to help improve sleep is called Plant Therapy.

Plants have been reported to reduce colds and virus infections since they absorb and filter the air naturally all day long. Scientifically, it is ideal to have 10 to 12 eight- to 10-inch plants per 100 sq ft.

The rule of thumb is that plants can filter the air. The reason why there are many circulating lists is because limited testing has been done to determine to what extent each species can improve sleep and also whether or not it can withstand indoor conditions.

Immortal aloe

Since the time of Ancient Egypt, aloe vera has been used to bring youthfulness and beauty. A healing plant, it alsoboasts anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which help detoxify the body and support the immune system. Toxins like benzene and formaldehyde which are often present in the air do not stand a chance against this ancient plant when it comes to detoxification.

Keeping one on hand will help you in first aid as well, aince jelly extracted from the plant can heal minor cuts and bruises. The best way to know if a plant is an aloe is to check whether there are “teeth” on the edge of each leaf.

Care tips: There are many types of aloes and it is best to keep them in a dry area with good air circulation. Make sure there are drainage holes in your pot to avoid rotting. Sunlight is also required for these plants to thrive. Keep your soil substrate loose.

Snake plant sansevieria

This plant can filter harmful toxins from the air, remove carbon dioxide, and release oxygen most especially at night, helping you sleep better and wake up feeling energized.

Just like any other plant species, there are various kinds of Sansevieria. The most notable characteristic is its “skin” that is hard and very durable—almost like a faux plant. Usually they are used for landscaping but they adapt well to any condition. This type is especially recommended for those with allergies and breathing issues such as asthma

Care tips: Just like the aloe species, it is best to keep them in a dry area with good air circulation. Drainage holes are also required on your pot to avoid rotting, since this type loves water. Keep your soil substrate loose and not clay-like. All Sansevierias can thrive with or without sunlight.

Spider plant

From snakes to spiders, these are the types that you would be beneficial for you to keep in your room. They are known to purify the air and detoxify the oxygen that you breathe indoors. They filter pollutants like the snake plants.

A recent study of NASA suggests they eliminate 90 percent of the potentially carcinogenic chemical formaldehyde from the air. As a bonus, it even eliminates unpleasant odors and fumes. In this way, it can promote good and peaceful sleep.

Care tips: The spider plant grows with cascading foliage and because of this, it is best to keep them in an elevated place or hung from the ceiling. They only need occasional watering, ranging from once a day to once in five days. It grows fully with indirect sunlight, which is low-maintenance, and is apt for placing in the room.

Lavender

In the Mediterranean, lavender has been used since ancient times as a sleeping aid. Everyone knows lavender can bring sweet dreams to anyone suffering from a sleeping disorder. This herb is a natural relaxant that slows the activity of the nervous system. It uplifts the mood of an area, and promotes better concentration, relaxation and better sleep quality.

The scent can lower blood pressure and lavender aromatherapy may help reduce agitation in patients with dementia. Its flowers have also been approved in Germany as a tea for insomnia, restlessness, and a nervous stomach.

This is most recommended for babies to soothe them and lull them to sleep, giving both the little one and the parents much needed R&R. Additionally if you have lavender sprigs and flowers, you may place it inside your pillow for better sleep.

Care tips: Water only when the soil is dry; do not water while there is still moisture in the soil. Indirect sunlight is best for any herb, avoid placing it in direct sunlight. Make sure to have drainage holes on your pot to avoid overwatering.

Haworthia

Haworthias are often mistaken for aloes because of their foliage. The main difference is that Haworthias do not have “teeth” on their leaves. The most popular is the Zebra Haworthia (Haworthia attenuata) which is recommended for indoor use. It purifies the air effectively

All species of Haworthia are good for indoors. They are slow-growing plants and are easy to maintain. A personal favorite of mine, it is visually appealing and relatively smaller than other plants.