Capadocia gets PSC’s full backing

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is giving Filipina netter Marian Jade Capadocia the opportunity to become a member of the national team bound for this year’s Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Capadocia paid a courtesy call to PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez last Wednesday and informed the latter of her injury.

Ramirez told her to rest and make another attempt to be included in the national team for the biennial tournament.

“I asked her to report immediately to Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) and ask them if she can get back in the national team and represent the country in SEA Games,” said Ramirez in an interview.

Ramirez reiterated his desire to send the best athletes to the SEA Games and feels that Capadocia could shine in the biennial meet.

In fact, the PSC chief pledged to support Capadocia in her training in Spain and Florida next month.

“I am very happy that they still believe and trust me,” said Capadocia. “If given any chances, I want to represent the country in SEA Games. I really hope so.”

The 21-year old netter suffered a right shoulder strain injury that halted her participation in the International Tennis Federation Women’s Circuit in Cairo, Egypt.

The Antique City pride beat hometown bet Sara El Ghazouly, 6-1, 6-3, in the first round of the $15,000 Cairo ITF tournament but bowed to Serbian play Bojana Marinkovic, 2-6, 3-6, in the round of 16 as her movement was affected by the shoulder injury.

Her physician advised her to rest for six weeks before getting back to action.

At the age of 10, she won a bronze medal in the women’s team event of the SEA Games in Palembang, Indonesia.

