Capadocia, Omani win ITF Women’s Circuit doubles title

Five-time Philippine Columbian Association champion Marian Jade Capadocia copped the doubles title in the 2018 International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s Circuit held at the Bahrain Tennis Club in Manama, Bahrain.

The 22-year old Capadocia partnered with Fatima Al Nabhani of Oman in blasting three seeded pairs including the top tandem of Valeria Bhunu of Zimbabwe and Emily Webley-Smith of Great Britain in the championship round, 7-5, 6-2.

Capadocia and Al Nabhani also ousted third seeds Nastja Kolar of Slovenia and Alexandraw Riley of US in the first round (6-3, 6-3), Ashmitha Easwaramurthi of India and Tea Faber of Croatia in the quarterfinals (6-3, 6-1), and Indian second seeds Zeel Desai and Kanika Vaidya in semifinals (3-6, 7-5, 10-4).

Another Filipina entry Hanna Grace Espinosa was not as lucky.

Espinosa and Dutch partner Stanzi Stuijt lost to Nathalie Johansson of Sweden and Varvara Kuznetsova of Russia, 2-6, 0-6, in the opening round of the $15,000 event.

In singles, Capadocia toppled Vivien Gimla of France in the qualifying round (6-0, 6-0) and Karolina Novotna of the Czech Republic in the next round (5-7, 6-3, 7-5) but bowed to Webley-Smith in the quarterfinals, 4-6, 6-7 (3).

Espinosa also had an early exit following her 1-6, 2-6 defeat to Sadafmoh Tolibova of Belarus in the opening round.

Capadocia is fresh from a three-month training in Amsterdam Netherlands.

“I trained for three months in Amsterdam under a veteran coach who is a member of the Netherlands national team coaching staff. I also played in club team events which I considered a good training for me since the level of competitions in Europe is quite high,” said Capadocia, a sports and management student at Arellano University.