Capadocia ready to reclaim PCA Open crown

Four-time champion Marian Jade Capadocia’s resolve to reclaim the ladies singles title was evident yesterday as she kicked off her campaign in the 36th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open ladies’ singles at the PCA indoor shell-clay courts in Paco, Manila.

Third-seeded Capadocia only encountered minimal resistance against qualifier Alyssa Bornia before running away with an impressive 6-1, 6-1 victory to move into the second round.

“It’s good to be back here after missing the last two years of the competition. I’ve been competing in different ITF tourna­ments. Hopefully magamit ko dito yung experience na nakuha ko,” said the 22-year-old Capadocia.

Capadocia had ruled the ladies’ singles competition for four straight years from 2011 to 2014 until the netter decided to focus on international competitions in Netherlands, Belgium, Egypt, France, China, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Germany.

The Antique-native Capa­docia will face Khryshana Brazal in the second round of the event supported by The Philippine Star, Asian Traders Dunlop, Stronghold Insurance, Whirlpool/Fujidenzo, Head and United Auctioneers.

Brazal’s victory also came easy after Nicole Amistad retired at the final stretch of the first set while trailing, 5-3.

Advancing into the next round without flexing a muscle are defending titlist Clarice Patrimonio, Khri­zelle Sampaton, Shaira Rivera and Madison Kane who chalked walk-over wins against Macie Carlos, Khim Iglupas, Jus­tine Maneja and Gia Sa­gan­doy, respectively.

Rafaella Villanueva, Sydney Ezra Enriquez and Miles Vitaliano who had contrasting victories also notched their spots in the second round of the competition sponsored by Pearl Garden Hotel, Babo­lat, Tyrecorp Inc., PVL Restaurant, Greenfield Marketers One, Mary Grace Foods Inc., Kraut Art Glass, Ma­nuel Misa and Atty. Antonio Cablitas.

Villanueva outclassed Bliss Bayking (6-2, 6-1) and Enriquez doused Aileen Rogan’s fiery attempt to force another set with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph. Vitaliano, on the other hand, pulled out a successful comeback with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 against Biance Gale Pascual.