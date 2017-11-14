Capadocia sisters enter PCA Open quarterfinals

Sisters Marian Jade Capadocia and Jella Capadocia crushed the tandem of Bianca Pica and Cheli Cruz, 6-1, 6-0, to secure their spot in the quarterfinals of the 36th Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open at the PCA indoor shell-clay courts in Paco, Manila.

Despite a near-perfect match, the Capadocia sisters believe there is still room for improvement.

“We’re used to playing together, we know each other very well but there’s still some room for improvement. We need to limit our errors in our next game,” said four-time ladies’ singles champ Marian Jade.

The Capadocia siblings meet Tracy Llamas and Melanie Faye Dizon in the next round. The Llamas-Dizon pair outlasted Aileen Rogan and her Japanese partner Noriko Yamada, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Clarice Patrimonio and American Madison Kane proved to be a force to reckoned with as they blanked Gene Melendez and and Mary San Jose, 6-0, 6-0.

The No. 2 tandem of Patrimonio and Kane battles Jed Aquino and Jenni Dizon in the quarterfinals of the event supported by The Philippine Star, Asian Traders Dunlop, Stronghold Insurance, Whirlpool/Fujidenzo, Head, United Auctioneers, Pearl Garden Hotel, Babolat, Tyrecorp Inc. and PVL Restaurant.

Aquino and Dizon notched their seats in the next round at the expense of Angela Gomez at Bea Gomez, 6-2, 6-2.

Completing the list of quarterfinalists are PCA Open ladies’ singles champion Bambi Zoleta and Akiko De Guzman, Monivic Santos and Miles Vitaliano who prevailed over Alexis McLean and Annika Mallari (6-3. 6-0) and Ezra Enriquez and Bliss Bayking (via walkover).

A total of P500,000 cash prize is up for grabs in the tournament also supported by Greenfield Marketers One, Mary Grace Foods Inc., Coca-Cola Philippines-FEMSA, Kraut Art Glass, Manuel Misa and Atty. Antonio Cablitas.

In the men’s doubles, the powerhouse duo of Patrick John Tierro and Jeson Patrombon never gave the pair of Jerry Bernaber and Mark Irvin Concepcion a chance, 6-0, 6-0, while the equally-formidable tandem of Johnny Arcilla and Ronard Joven outclassed Arthur Salibio and Athan Arejola, 6-1, 6-2.

Kim Saraza and Fritz Verdad also clinched their spot in the quarterfinals after they defeated Julian Dayrit and Anton Punzalan, 6-3, 6-4.

The ladies’ singles competition take center stage again today as Patrimonio clashes with Princess Catindig, Marian Jade against Khryshana Brazal and Krizelle Sampaton battles Gia Gatchalian.

On the men’s side, Tierro, Patrombon and Arcilla try to stretch their winning ways against John Altiche, Betto Orendain and Argil Canizares.