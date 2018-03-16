Capital preservation: The recovery table

It is interesting to see how the players divided and distributed their risk exposures in the virtual stock trading game.

Among the five who are actively trading, two are using a similar trading strategy that essentially control risk exposure to the minimum in order to limit possible losses to the minimum, too. The other, as used by the other three, allows going into higher risk exposures to maximize the potential of earning higher possible profits.

As applied, one investment risk was limited to as low as 1.5 percent of the total capital. The other was as high as 60 percent of capital – in total disregard of the tenet on capital preservation.

There are three essential parts of successful trading. These are, a correct grasp of market psychology, effective use of a logical trading system (fundamental analysis, charting, technical analysis and the like) and good money management.

These three elements that should essentially be made to play in the trade. Like a stool, according to my favorite investing mentor and stock market trader, “remove one and the stool will fall, together with the person who sits on it.”

Most significant in money management is that if properly structured, it will save you from getting bankrupt and kicked out of the game in a string of losses.

You can see this point as especially applied by Play Hard. Play Hard is keeping his risk exposures cautiously low.

He has a risk exposure to as low as 1.5 percent and as high up as 12 percent only of total capital.

The other model, as used by the other three, is aggressively applied. Investments are not divided in small amounts and broken into small risks but in big chunks as to go for the kill to fill up the bank with big profits.

Dud67 is a classic example. When he entered the market for the first time last Thursday, March 8, he placed a “buy” order as big as 61.52 percent of his virtual capital in NOW Corporation (NOW). This totally put aside the principle of capital preservation, an integral part of money management.

At the end of the trading week on Friday, March 9, NOW closed at P13.30 per share. At his buying price of P15.38 apiece, he was already down 13.52 percent, equivalent to a paper loss of P44,004.64.

As of this writing of Wednesday, March 14, the price of NOW has slid further to P12.94. Since he has not sold his position yet, his paper loss has further deteriorated to 10.23 percent, or equivalent to P51,139.55.

In my early years in the market, I tended to focus on potential profits rather than on possible losses. I often got carried away by unbridled thoughts of potential gains on the stocks I picked up that thoughts like “what if something goes wrong” are pushed to the back of my mind.

But, as I have learned the hard way, the successful and intelligent trader digs deep into all the negative possibilities – remote or not – and calculates beforehand the risk and recovery prospects of his trades.

Like I have further learned, trade losses are always inevitable. We must, then, realize that it is how we manage and control those losses that eventually determine our success in the market.

Not to unduly disturb Dud67 or affect any of the other players, below is the recovery table that tells us how much we have to gain in order to recover certain levels of losses:

What does the table tell us? The percent gain needed to recover a loss increases almost exponentially. Capital preservation, therefore, is of utmost importance!

QUICK UPDATE:

Play Hard sold out his shareholdings in PXP Energy Corp. on Wednesday, March 14, “to cut loss” as he stated.

He made the move after two weeks of fruitless waiting. The share price of PXP had been sliding since he bought it.

Dud67 continued to play. He submitted a “buy” order for MRC Allied, Inc. (MRC) for execution on Thursday, March 15. MRC was picked up by Play Hard as early as the first day of the virtual stock trading game on Thursday, March 1, owing to strong speculation about its chances of becoming the local counterpart for the third telco player to be named by the government.

MRC’s share price as of the close of trading on Wednesday, March 14, was down at P0.78, after hitting the session’s high of P0.87 per share.

There is this news that a group of chart readers and technical analysts are forecasting that MRC shares will hit P1.00 apiece. Could this be the same source of news where Dud67 got his info on MRC, which is why he is picking it up at this time? As has been stated, market tips can be as harmful as they can be beneficial at times.

By the way, we still have to hear from the other five players who have not yet traded since the beginning of the game.

Expect the full report for the second week next issue. Don’t miss it.

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. E-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net and/or at densomera@msn.com.