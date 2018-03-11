Capiz’ colorful welcome for Arts Month

“Sayaw Pinoy,” the National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ (NCCA) flagship event for dance, and Fiesta Taliambong, one of the colorful feasts of the Province of Capiz, were staged together as highlights of 2018’s National Arts Month in February.

Sayaw Pinoy is the fruitful effort Shirley Halili, national committee on dance and Marichu Tellano, the deputy executive director of NCCA. The event gathered the best dancers from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao and had showcased award winning grooves, traditional dances and contemporary steps.

Performers included Katchry Jewel Golbin, Dante Beriong, Samuel Cezar Rubido, Apo ni Inday, Aklan Balik-Ati tribe then followed by Sayaw Pinoy dancers – PNU Siklab Sining Dance Troupe, Halili Cruz of Ballet, Sinukwan Kapampangan, Kagayon Dance Troupe, Sayaw ni Antonio of Cuartero National High School, Silak and Sarayawan Dance Company.

Rondalla performances of Pilar Community, Tapaz Community, Capiz National High School and Cañores of Panay also shared their artistry in music.

Furthermore, Capiz also put women in front with LODI: an all women-performances. PPOP: an all women-dance of Capiz National High School, the all women-live band of Inzo Arnaldo Village Integrated School, Ati Community of Dumarao, Capiz, and cultural presentations of Panay Bukidnon of Tapaz, Capiz and Capiz Federation of Persons With Disabilities.

Fiesta Taliambong. meanwhile, is a regional event that gathers indigenous and contemporary art groups in Western Visayas to showcase works on visual arts, music, cinema, literary arts, theater arts, and dance.

Led by Alphonsus Tesoro, the commissioner for National Committee for Central Communities of NCCA, and also serving as Capiz’ tourism officer, the festival put up multi-disciplinary exhibits and performances, with highlights for Jovita Fuentes, the first National Artist for music. The event comprised of a singing competition on February 14 under her name and a vocal concert night as a tribute to her legacy on February 15 held in the heart of Roxas City.

For the fiesta’s take on visual arts, local students participated in YESO TALIAMBONG: Chalk Art in Public Spaces. They colored the gymnasium’s entrance with a large chalk art detailing Fiesta Taliambong.

Moreover, Pinta Capiz Visual Art Exhibit was showcased in Robinson’s Place, Roxas and was then moved to the gymnasium. Paintings of fishes, fisherman and other shades of humanity were displayed, influenced mostly by the local folks of Capiz, as the province is the country’s seafood capital.

Intensifying the National Arts Month celebration, Capiz honored the Capisnon artists and performing groups in Saludo, upbeat performances from CAPSU Main Choral, Dagway Sigmahanon Inc., and Likhawitan with a heart-pumping drum shed intermission of XAMPH.