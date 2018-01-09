Capiz gives big blood donation

ROXAS CITY, Capiz: Two hundred and forty–four mass blood donations were conducted by Philippine Red Cross–Capiz Chapter for the whole of 2017, which were facilitated by local government units (LGUs), barangay councils, schools, religious and socio–civic groups, media entities and national government agencies.

“The year-round voluntary blood donation campaign has occupied 66.8 percent of last year’s calendar days,” said PRC—Capiz Chapter Donor Recruitment Officer Ketch Armiza.

A total of 11,315 blood units were collected in 2017.

Armiza added that the collection corresponds to about 1.44 percent of the province’s total population and is 1.32 percent higher than the 2016 accomplishment.

“It’s the highest in PRC history so far,” he stressed.

Based on PRC records, 150 of the 346 barangays that participated in the campaign have reached their annual 1 percent target or at least 25 blood units, whichever is higher.

Fourteen of the 16 towns and Roxas City in the province belonged to top performers for the LGU category.

National Blood Services Director Christie Monina Nalupta has recognized the “healthy” blood donation in the province during the 6th Provincial Sandugo Awards in July 2017.

Part of the blood collected last year was sent to the victims of the Marawi siege through the Mindanao Regional Blood Center in Cagayan De Oro City.

The chapter has also helped those in need of blood in Catanduanes, Palawan and Cebu provinces.

PRC’s Blood Inventory System has paved way for other chapters across the country with critical level of blood supply to ask augmentation of blood from their PRC counterparts, to ensure that blood is available anytime for everyone regardless of the distance.