Capiz International Triathlon rolls off April 22

Triathletes will be treated with scenic views and delightful local cuisines when the 1st Capiz International Triathlon fires off on April 22 in Roxas City in Capiz.

Dubbed as TriAksyon, the 1.5-kilometer swim, 54-km bike and 10-km run event will highlight the great landscapes and heritage sites in the province and the participants will also be treated with a wonderful gastronomic experience.

“The province will welcome them with the natural beauty of our land and seascapes, and the will take home the experience they will never forget,” said Capiz Governor Antonio del Rosario in a statement to The Manila Times.

Roxas City is considered as the Seafood Capital of the Philippines because of its abundance in marine species.

Del Rosario believes that the inaugural race could serve as a jump-off point to turn the province into a sports tourism center.

“We want to show everyone what our province is all about,” he said.

Featured categories are Tri-Kids, sprint, relay and standard event.

Participants aged 6-under and 15-under will test their endurance in the 50-meter to 600-m swim, 100-m to 5-km bike, and 50-m to 1-km run while sprint participants will see action in the 750-m swim-20-km bike-5-km run course.

TriAksyon aims to support the various sports communities in Capiz to foster camaraderie and interrelations among the provinces for both leisure and economy.

Deadline for entries is on April 17.