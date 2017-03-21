Capiz International Triathlon set in April

AROUND 300 participants including foreign entries are expected to see action in the first ever Capiz International Triathlon set on April 22 and 23.

Organizers of the event also dubbed as ‘TriAksyon’ led by chairman Greg Atienza, are tempering expectations about the holding of the first major international triathlon competition in the province of Capiz.

Nonetheless, Atienza hopes the meet will help promote both sports and tourism in the city known as the ‘Seafood Capital of the Philippines.’

“We’re not looking at a huge participation here since it’s the first time Capiz will be holding a big international triathlon event,” said Atienza.

“But we do hope to promote tourism in the province and make it as an emerging sports hub in the country.”

Atienza said entries from Thailand, Australia, and voluntary members of the Peace Corps are among the foreign entries joining the event featuring categories in tri-kids, sprint, relay, and standard.

Majority of the participants however, come from the neighboring provinces of Panay, Negros, and Cebu.

“There are others too, coming from Mindanao, and in other parts of the world,” added Atienza.

The standard race will be comprised of a 1.5 km swim, 54 km bike, and 12 km. run. It will start at the scenic Baybay beach in the city of Roxas, and then passes by the century-old Roxas City bridge and the Sta. Monica Parish, a U.N heritage site that housed the largest bell in Asia.

“All of these are ideal for swimming, biking, and running,” according to Atienza.

The champion will get the top prize money worth P30K.

The tri-kids meanwhile features 50m to 600m swim, 100m to 5km bike and50m to 1km run. Sprint on the other hand, will be a 750m-20-km-5km course.