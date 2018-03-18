CAR dengue cases increase by 75%

BAGUIO CITY: Health authorities in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) reported a 75 percent increase in dengue fever cases for the first nine weeks of the year compared to the same period last year.

Geeny Anne Austria, a nurse at the Department of Health-CAR’s regional epidemiology and surveillance unit, said there were 582 dengue fever cases recorded by the different health facilities in the region compared to last year’s 332 reported cases.

Kalinga had 178 cases, Benguet with 130, Baguio City—71, Apayao—59, Abra—43, Ifugao—16, Mountain Province—10 and non-CAR provinces —75.

Austria said there were two dengue-related deaths in the region this year—one from CAR and one from non-CAR provinces.

Among the afflicted were 321 males representing 55.2 percent of the total number of recorded cases with ages range from three months to 83 years old.

Austria claimed there was laboratory confirmed dengue virus serotype by municipality per province from 2014 to 2018 and a clustering of cases were noted in various parts of the region.

She said, last year was the end of the five-year period where the reported dengue cases was at its lowest, thus, the need for the people to continue to maintaining cleanliness in their houses and backyards to ensure that there will be no breeding ground for the day-biting dengue-carrying mosquitoes such as stagnant water.

Austria warned the public that the number of dengue fever cases may peak during the rainy season and may reach widespread proportions if preventive measures are not taken.

Previously, dengue fever was considered a cyclical illness but for the past several years, it became a year-round disease that poses a serious threat to people.