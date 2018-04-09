Car enthusiasts want Bong Go to run for Senate

A GROUP of car enthusiasts has urged Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher “Bong” Go to run for senator in the 2019 mid-term elections.

The Mustang Enthusiasts Philippines issued its call during the 2018 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, which ran from April 5 to 8.

In a statement, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar, who was invited to the show, welcomed the support shown by the group to Go.

He said the continuous call for Go to run for the Senate is “proof” that many groups believe that Go can be a good senator.

Andanar expressed hopes that President Rodrigo Duterte’s special assistant will heed the growing clamor and decide to join the administration’s Senate slate He added that friends and supporters of Go from different sectors have organized more projects and programs to urge him to run.

In a radio interview over Radyo Pilipinas on Sunday, Andanar said the advocacies of Go, which is to stop three of the country’s biggest problems — criminality, corruption and illegal drugs — will be addressed through sports.

“This summer, for example, we will tell and encourage the kids to join [basketball]leagues to support the three wars we are having: anti-drugs, anti-criminality and anti-corruption,” Andanar said.

“This is why the three-point agenda of SAP Bong Go will not fail,” he added.

Last month, Andanar said the President will support Go “to the hilt” if he decides to run for senator next year.

Go has served Duterte since 1998.

Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, also voiced her support for Go, saying the later is an “epitome of loyalty and uprightness.”

In March, supporters of Go officially launched the movement “Ready, Set, Go” in support of his likely senatorial bid.