CAR posts 12% growth rate

BAGUIO CITY: The Cordillera office of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA-CAR) disclosed that the region’s income increased from P137 billion in 2016 to P153 billion in 2017 or a 12.1 percent increase in its growth rate. PSA-CAR regional director Villafe Alibuyug said the increase was the highest among all the 17 regions in the country. It was was triggered by the leap from the revised 2.3 percent growth achieved by the region the previous year. She attributed the significant growth in the region’s economy to the double-digit growth of the industry sector, particularly the manufacturing and construction sub-industries which accounted for half of the region’s total output at 52.1 percent, followed by services at 39.6 percent and agriculture, hunting, forestry and fishing at 8.3 percent. Alibuyog said the percentage share of industry to the total output of the region increased while the shares of services and AHFF decreased.