CAR recognizes development partners

BAGUIO CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Cordillera Administrative Region (DSWD-CAR) gave recognition to its outstanding partners in the implementation of community driven development projects under the KALAHI–CIDSS or the Kapit Bisig Laban Sa Kahirapan–Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services in the region. For “Bayani Ka!” Outstanding volunteer category, Gabriel Pedro Sr. of Lengaoan Buguias, Benguet was awarded for Indigenous People’s Welfare; Demetria Gamileng of Villaviciosa Abra for gender and development; and Victor Pasian of Sagada, Mountain Province for Improved Local Governance. For the “Bayani Ka!” Bayan (LGU) award, given the plaque of recognition were the Barangay LGU of Catlubong, Buguias, Benguet and the Municipal LGU of Villaviciosa, Abra. The DSWD also gave plaques to the other regional nominees for outstanding Volunteer Award – Dick Castro and Relina Timbreza of Dolores, Abra; Mary Martin of Bauko, Mountain Province, and Nena Wasit of Tublay, Benguet. Aside from plaques, regional winners of Bayani Ka! Award also received cash incentives.