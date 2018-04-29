Car thief posing as soldier nabbed for rent-a-car scam inside military headquarters

A CAR thief, posing as a soldier, was arrested in his home in Rizal on Sunday, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Joselito Esquivel said.

Esquivel identified the suspect as Marvin Pasion, 38, a resident of San Mateo.

Esquivel said Pasion was arrested at about 6 a.m. in a joint operation by intelligence units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Anti-Carnapping Section of the District Special Operations Unit (ANCAR-DSOU).

Esquivel said Pasion has been tagged in a rent-a-car scam inside Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Pasion was allegedly responsible for two car thefts inside the military headquarters involving a black Toyota Avanza with plate number ABO-4851stolen on October 17, 2017 and an orange Toyota Vios with plate number ABT-7477 stolen last April 1.

The military said Pasion ran a business involving car rentals where transactions with his victims were carried out through social media.

Owners who drove the vehicles to Pasion inside Camp Aguinaldo reported that the suspect pretended to be a soldier. They said that when he got the keys to test drive the vehicles, he never came back.

Pasion contacted the owners, asking for money in exchange for the return of their vehicles, police said.

The suspect faces charges of car theft and usurpation of authority.

The recovered vehicles will be subjected to macro-etching examination. GLEE JALEA