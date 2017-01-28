CARAA all set in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY: It’s all systems go for this year’s Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association (CARAA) competitions slated on February 4 to 8 at the Athletic Bowl and other venues in the Summer Capital.

City sports coordinator Gaudencio Gonzales said it is the third straight year that Baguio will host the prestigious sporting extravaganza for elementary and secondary school athletes where it is also the defending overall champion.

Department of Education (DepEd) – Baguio officials are expecting more than five thousand participants to this year’s CARAA with Baguio fielding a delegation of around 750 athletes, coaches, officials and other members.

Gold, silver and bronze medals are at stake in more than twenty sporting events including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, baseball, boxing, chess, football, gymnastics, lawn tennis, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, tae kwon do, volleyball, arnis, billiards, wrestling, wushu, futsal, kadang-kadang, sanggul and special games.

Mayor Mauricio Domogan met earlier with DepEd officials, police, fire, athletic office heads and other departments and agencies to ensure that all the sporting and billeting venues are prepared and that the safety and security of the participants are ensured. A parade will be conducted on February 4 starting 8 am from Upper Session Road and ending at the Athletic Bowl followed by a program highlighted by messages from Mayor Mauricio Domogan, Congressman Mark Go and other local and regional officials.

The program will include the traditional raising of banners of participating contingents, the reciting of the Sportsmanship Oath and lighting of the CARAA torch symbolizing the official start of competitions.