Cardinal Tagle leads welcome of St. Pope John Paul 2nd blood relic to Manila Cathedral

MANILA Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will lead this morning a welcome Mass for and veneration of the blood relic of St. Pope John Paul 2nd at the Manila Cathedral.



The saint’s blood relic, placed on a glass container, was given to the Manila Cathedral as a gift by his former secretary, Stanislaus Dziwisz.



“This is the first ever blood relic of the great Pope still in liquid form stored in a glass container here in our country,” the Manila Cathedral said in its announcement.



The late Pope visited the Philippines in 1981 and 1995 when he led the World Youth Day in Manila.



The relic came as the Manila Cathedral celebrates the 60th anniversary of its rebuilding after World War II.



The relic may be brought out on special occasions like St. John Paul 2nd’s feast day on October 22, said Fr. Reginald Malicdem, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Manila.



There are only seven vials of the liquid blood relic of St. John Paul 2nd enshrined in different churches around the world, and one of them is at the Manila Cathedral.



The others are at: St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican; the Bamboo Gesu Children’s Hospital, a pilgrim relic that belongs to the Postulator of the Causes of the Pope; the John Paul II Center in Krakow, Poland; the National Shrine and Basilica of the Immaculate.Concepcion in Washington, D.C.; and St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Cherash, Malaysia.



Malicdem said it was last year when they wrote the Vatican to request for the relics of three important Popes who were recently beatified and canonized, and were closely connected to the Cathedral.



He said that they were St. John 23rd, who was the Pope during the rebuilding and dedication of the cathedral in 1958; Blessed Pope Paul 6th, who celebrated Mass at the Cathedral in 1970; and St. Pope John Paul 2nd who celebrated Mass at the cathedral in 1981 and also elevated it to a Minor Basilica.



He died of septic shock on April 2, 2005 at the Apostolic Palace, Vatican City. He was canonized on April 27, 2014 together with the late Pope John 23rd. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO



