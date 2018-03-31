Cardinal Tagle mistaken in wading into fake news quicksand

First word

THERE is a sound reason why Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio at birth) is the Holy Pontiff, while Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is only a cardinal in the Vatican College of Cardinals.

On Maundy Thursday, Pope Francis issued a word of advice to priests regarding church law and doctrine when they are preaching.

Francis urged priests to be spiritually close to their flocks and not insist on preaching laws when they sin.

The Pope issued the guidance during Maundy Thursday Mass, which is meant to show the unity of the Catholic Church during its most solemn, pre-Easter period.

In his homily, Francis warned priests to not be tempted to insist on church law and doctrine when preaching, since that can distance ordinary faithful from Jesus.

This is a remarkable statement of guidance coming from the Pope.

Tagle on fake news controversy

Significantly, on the same day that the Holy Father issued this subtle and discerning guidance, here at home, Cardinal Tagle delivered his own Lenten homily.

Sadly, without the Pope’s guidance, the cardinal could not be warned off his erratic foray into the fake news controversy.

In his homily on Thursday, Cardinal Tagle slammed the continued spread of fake news in the country like a typical politician in Congress.

Tagle intoned: “Let us put a stop to fake news! We are not called and consecrated to bring fake news, only Good News, especially through the integrity of our lives.”

Tagle said spreading false information goes against God’s call for his people to uphold their mission of evangelization. “Evangelization is about Good News, not fake news,” he said.

Evangelization, Tagle said, challenges the faithful to communicate the truth about God’s love, especially to the poor.

He also expressed sadness that the modern means of communication have been “reduced” to strategies to manipulate people.

“Manipulation thrives in the context of disrespect,” Tagle said. “That’s why fake news proliferates… deliberately deceiving people.”

This is the second time the cardinal has publicly criticized fake news. At last year’s Philippine Conference on New Evangelization, he lashed out at makers of bogus news who “no longer value the truth.”

It never occurred to the cardinal that spreading the good news of religion could itself be the spreading of false news or information. This lies at the heart of all religious fundamentalism.

Religious fundamentalism

When teachers of religion denounce fake news, they make the claim that the information they are disseminating is good news or the truth. This has resulted in a situation where the listening public is thrown into a quandary, whether to believe or doubt the information.

The truths of religious teaching or theology are totally different from the truth or factuality of the reports in this issue of the Manila Times.

One is concerned with the doctrines of a given religion. The other is mainly concerned with the conformity to facts of a given communication or news report.

Pope Francis in his Lenten guidance for Catholic priests shows a commendable awareness of this problem of religious doctrine vis-à-vis facts.

Francis has the wit to avoid thrusting the doctrines of the Catholic faith into the maelstrom of social media and mass media.

Cardinal Tagle’s naiveté is made manifest when you consider the central Catholic doctrine during Holy Week: the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Easter.

Among his fellow true believers, a Catholic can report or speak of the Christ’s passion and resurrection as news, because that is an article of belief.

But how do you expect this piece of information to be received by people of a different faith? How do you answer if you are challenged about its factuality or truth?

Vatican college of propaganda

Cardinal Tagle could have avoided this predicament had he been aware that through much of its history, the Catholic Church has been engaged, and was aware that it was engaged, in propaganda.

I have as my source for this the Encyclopedia of War and Ethics, edited by Donald A. Wells (Greenwoodpress, Westport, 1996).

In an article on the subject of propaganda, the encyclopedia opens its report with this observation: “In common use, propaganda involves deliberate deception, either by omission of truth or the commission of falsehood, in the interest of some cause.” Then, it launches a series of startling revelations. Among these are:

1.“In 1622, Pope Gregory XV organized a College of Propaganda to supervise the spreading of important doctrine in the foreign mission field. The church believed that the doctrines were true and their enthusiasm in spreading them was not only bolstered by this conviction, but involved no intent or effort at dissimulation.”

2.The first political post held by Adolf Hitler in the German Workers’ Party was that of chief of propaganda. When he became leader of the Third Reich, he appointed Joseph Goebbels as minister of propaganda.

3.President Franklin Delano Roosevelt established the Office of War Information (OWI) to conduct psychological warfare, meaning supply propaganda to help the war effort.

President Harry Truman abolished the OWI on August 31,1945, and it was ultimately replaced by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

4.The American Revolution bannered the slogan “no taxation without representation,” but this concealed the fact that the colonists did not want to pay taxes at all, and would probably have objected even if they had representation.

An unjust war

5. Deception was heavily involved in the US war with Mexico. Mexico had passed a law in 1827 for the gradual abolition of slavery, while Texas was a slave state and its constitution as late as 1837 legalized slavery. At the time of that war, Mexico included California, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and part of Colorado, so that the motive to gain new territory played a significant role for the United States.

The Massachusetts legislature resolved in April 1847 that the Mexican war had been unconstitutionally commenced for the dismemberment of Mexico.

General Ulysses S. Grant in his memoirs said the US war with Mexico was” one of the most unjust ever waged by a stronger against a weaker nation.”

The official propaganda claimed loftier aims.

The encyclopedia concludes its article with this line: “A regrettable consequence of all this was a general lack of confidence of the citizenry in either their news media or their government leaders.”

Cardinal Tagle is out of his depth in tackling the scourge of fake news, for which I prefer to use the term “false news.”

