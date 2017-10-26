Cardinal Vidal laid to rest

“It is a celebration of the completion of life.”

This was how Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle described the passing away of Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal during the Requiem Mass held at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Thursday morning for the burial of the Cebuano prelate.

The cathedral and its vicinity were jampacked with about 55,000 Catholic devotees who joined the funeral procession after the 9 a.m. Mass.

Vidal was buried at the Mausoleum of the Archbishops of Cebu located at the back of the cathedral at past 11 a.m.

Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Dennis Villarojo during his homily related how the late Archbishop taught him a lesson in self-restraint.

“It is good to eat and yet not become full,” Villarojo shared the words of Vidal back then.

Villarojo said such lesson is applicable to the exercise of power, how to mitigate one’s greed and regulate one’s desires.

Among those who paid their respects to Vidal were Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, Manila Archbishop Emeritus Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales, Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella, Rep. Gwendolyn Garcia, former senator Francisco Tatad and Cebu City Councilor Joy Pesquera.

Nagiel Banacia, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management chief, said 25 people were given medical attention after they fainted during the funeral procession.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office director, said the procession was generally peaceful and more than 800 law enforcers were deployed to ensure order and security.

“Our security plan worked out and the people [who attended]were very cooperative,” Doria noted.

Msgr. Joseph Tan, spokesman for the Cebu Archdiocese, said they are planning to open the mausoleum on Monday to the people who want to visit Vidal’s tomb.

Huge crowd

Through Internet technology, the Cebu city government was able arrive at the number of people who joined the funeral procession for Vidal.

“There were 55,000 of people who joined the funeral procession for Cardinal Vidal,” Dave Tumulak, councilor and deputy mayor for police matters, said.

Tumulak added that they got the figure using Google map, placing 4 to 6 persons per square meter of the parade route.

He and personnel of the Cebu City Disaster Team manned the command center and issued traffic advisories for motorists to minimize traffic congestion.

RHEA RUTH ROSELL AND RENAN ALANGILAN