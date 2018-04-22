Cardinals elude UP in FilOil opener

Mapua University survived University of the Philippines (UP), 79-78, to open its 2018 FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup campaign on a bright note on Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Cardinals was saved by the endgame heroics of Lawrence Victoria, Exie Biteng and Eric Jabel.

Mapua head coach Atoy Co lauded his team’s solid defense despite the absence of a foreign reinforcement.

“It’s the effort. What ‘s really important for us is to play team defense. We cannot afford to play one-on-one,” said Co.

“I am very glad to prove that we have a chance of winning even if we don’t have any imports,” added the seasoned mentor.

Biteng fired a team-high 19 points while Jabel and Victoria chipped in 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

The Cardinals led almost all the way but Nigerian big man Bright Akhuetie and Juan Gomez De Liaño kept the Fighting Maroons in the game.

Victoria sank a floater over Akhuetie to give Mapua a 75-67 lead with 1:03 left.

Gomez De Liaño hit back-to-back triples to trim the deficit down to 73-75 with 24 seconds left.

Biteng then drained a crucial basket and Jabel knocked down his free throws to put the game away from the determined State U.

Akhuetie tallied a double-double of 30 points and 18 boards while veteran Paul Desiderio scored 13 markers and Gomez De Liaño had 12 as UP suffered its second straight loss in as many games.